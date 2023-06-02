Home » IX Games of La Francophonie: Guy Bukasa publishes the list of 36 pre-selected U-20
News

IX Games of La Francophonie: Guy Bukasa publishes the list of 36 pre-selected U-20

by admin
IX Games of La Francophonie: Guy Bukasa publishes the list of 36 pre-selected U-20

FECOFA”/>

The main coach of the national football team under 20 (U-20) of the DRC, Guy Bukasa published, Thursday, May 31, the list of 36 preselected players, in anticipation of the IX games of La Francophonie.

These games will be preceded by the “Fatshi Cup” tournament, organized by UNIFFAC (Union of Central African Football Federations).

According to the chronogram of the technical staff of the under 20s, the transmission of the letters of convocations to the clubs was made on May 31, 2023.

The gathering of the U-20 team is scheduled for Saturday June 10, 2023 in Kinshasa. On Sunday June 11, there will be the medical visit and on Monday June 12, the start of training.

Two friendly matches are scheduled, the first of which will be played on Monday June 19 and the second on Monday June 26, 2023.

Friday, June 30, it will be the start of the “Fasthi Cup” tournament and Saturday, July 08, 2023, the final and the end of the tournament.

Here is the list of players preselected by coach Guy Bukasa:

Guardians

1. Lusamba Tsholola (KV Kortrijk Belgium)

2. Kasereka Masinda (AS Nyuki Beni, RDC)

3. Melengwe Mutswa (JST Kinshasa RDC)

4. Ernest Omba Omekoyi (AC Youth, Kinshasa DRC)

Defenders

5. Mabete Filozofe (Wolves, England)

6. Chris Mbede (Black Eagle, Bukavu, DRC)

7. Emma Tshimbalanga (Lierse, Belgium)

8. Masiri Luendo (The Balende Church, Mbuji-Mayi, DRC)

9. Ferdinand Mukandila (TP les Anges, Kinshasa DRC),

10. Kapita Mbombo (Olympique Mbuji-Mayi, RDC)

11. Loma Bolila (FC Kratos, Kinshasa, DRC)

See also  Water infiltration in the condominium, who pays? — idealist/news

12. Aaron Keto (Wolves, Angleterre)

13. Marvin Kaleta (Wolves Angleterre)

14. Arthur Inaka (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany)

15. Miranda Mbumba (AS Veti, Matadi, RDC)

Environments

16. Jephthah Kapela Celeste (FC Kinshasa, DRC)

17. Salumu Balingene (DC Virunga, Goma, DRC)

18. Denis Mutuila (Maniema Union, Kindu, DRC)

19. Charve Onoya (Maniema Union, Kindu, DRC)

20. Chris Kalala (FC Renaissance du Congo, Kinshasa, DRC)

21. Banks Mbungu (CS Don Bosco, Lubumbashi, RDC)

22. Nils Nieki (Lommel SK, Belgique)

23. Mardoche Kalengalenga (AS Dauphins Noirs, Goma, DRC)

4. Christian Iwasa Ise (AC Kuya, Kinshasa, RDC)

25. Katembo Lwatsirene (DRC)

26. Claude Wakenge (Etoile du Kivu Bukavu, DRC)

Attackers

27. Nsona Nkinkela (Celeste FC Kinshasa, DRC)

28. Djodjo Nkombe (FC Djongo, Kinshasa, DRC)

29. Tati Makiese Nelson (RWD Molenbeek Brussels, Belgium)

30. Moussa Samake (The Believers, Kinshasa, DRC)

31. Mwaku Malanga (FC Saint Eloi Lupopo, Lubumbashi, RDC)

32. Jeancy Mboma (Maniema Union, Kindu, DRC)

33. Tshimanga Masengo (TP Mazembe, Lubumbashi RDC)

34. Joe Balumene (PROTOMAC, MSV, New York)

35. Maurice Nkashama (DUISSBURG, MSV, Germany)

36. Oscar Kabwit (CS Don Bosco, Lubumbashi, RDC).

You may also like

Choice of freedom and peace

How to relieve the symptoms of menopause?

Surrounded by green water and green mountains, large...

Leclerc and Sainz on upgrades: “They don’t change...

Lenno Uusküla: Staring championships are held in the...

Voting posts will be enabled for citizen registrations

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Becomes a Polygon Validator By...

President Bukele makes three important announcements in his...

Covid-19 does not present unusual behavior in the...

Magi (+Eu), ‘celebration of democracy, strengthen voter participation’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy