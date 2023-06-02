IX Games of La Francophonie: Guy Bukasa publishes the list of 36 pre-selected U-20

FECOFA”/>

The main coach of the national football team under 20 (U-20) of the DRC, Guy Bukasa published, Thursday, May 31, the list of 36 preselected players, in anticipation of the IX games of La Francophonie.

These games will be preceded by the “Fatshi Cup” tournament, organized by UNIFFAC (Union of Central African Football Federations).

According to the chronogram of the technical staff of the under 20s, the transmission of the letters of convocations to the clubs was made on May 31, 2023.

The gathering of the U-20 team is scheduled for Saturday June 10, 2023 in Kinshasa. On Sunday June 11, there will be the medical visit and on Monday June 12, the start of training.

Two friendly matches are scheduled, the first of which will be played on Monday June 19 and the second on Monday June 26, 2023.

Friday, June 30, it will be the start of the “Fasthi Cup” tournament and Saturday, July 08, 2023, the final and the end of the tournament.

Here is the list of players preselected by coach Guy Bukasa:

Guardians

1. Lusamba Tsholola (KV Kortrijk Belgium)

2. Kasereka Masinda (AS Nyuki Beni, RDC)

3. Melengwe Mutswa (JST Kinshasa RDC)

4. Ernest Omba Omekoyi (AC Youth, Kinshasa DRC)

Defenders

5. Mabete Filozofe (Wolves, England)

6. Chris Mbede (Black Eagle, Bukavu, DRC)

7. Emma Tshimbalanga (Lierse, Belgium)

8. Masiri Luendo (The Balende Church, Mbuji-Mayi, DRC)

9. Ferdinand Mukandila (TP les Anges, Kinshasa DRC),

10. Kapita Mbombo (Olympique Mbuji-Mayi, RDC)

11. Loma Bolila (FC Kratos, Kinshasa, DRC)

12. Aaron Keto (Wolves, Angleterre)

13. Marvin Kaleta (Wolves Angleterre)

14. Arthur Inaka (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany)

15. Miranda Mbumba (AS Veti, Matadi, RDC)

Environments

16. Jephthah Kapela Celeste (FC Kinshasa, DRC)

17. Salumu Balingene (DC Virunga, Goma, DRC)

18. Denis Mutuila (Maniema Union, Kindu, DRC)

19. Charve Onoya (Maniema Union, Kindu, DRC)

20. Chris Kalala (FC Renaissance du Congo, Kinshasa, DRC)

21. Banks Mbungu (CS Don Bosco, Lubumbashi, RDC)

22. Nils Nieki (Lommel SK, Belgique)

23. Mardoche Kalengalenga (AS Dauphins Noirs, Goma, DRC)

4. Christian Iwasa Ise (AC Kuya, Kinshasa, RDC)

25. Katembo Lwatsirene (DRC)

26. Claude Wakenge (Etoile du Kivu Bukavu, DRC)

Attackers

27. Nsona Nkinkela (Celeste FC Kinshasa, DRC)

28. Djodjo Nkombe (FC Djongo, Kinshasa, DRC)

29. Tati Makiese Nelson (RWD Molenbeek Brussels, Belgium)

30. Moussa Samake (The Believers, Kinshasa, DRC)

31. Mwaku Malanga (FC Saint Eloi Lupopo, Lubumbashi, RDC)

32. Jeancy Mboma (Maniema Union, Kindu, DRC)

33. Tshimanga Masengo (TP Mazembe, Lubumbashi RDC)

34. Joe Balumene (PROTOMAC, MSV, New York)

35. Maurice Nkashama (DUISSBURG, MSV, Germany)

36. Oscar Kabwit (CS Don Bosco, Lubumbashi, RDC).