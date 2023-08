The athlete Aron Mbo Isomi offered this Monday, July 31 to the DRC his second gold medal of the competition by beating the French Khounkaev Askerkhan Mokhamad on points (6-2).

The Congolese wrestler thus won this victory in the 97 kg category, at Tata Raphaël’s gymnasium.

Long before him, Andy Mukendi Kabeya offered the DRC the first gold medal in the same discipline (Freestyle wrestling) on ​​behalf of the IX Games of La Francophonie.

