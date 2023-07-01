J Álvarez celebrates 15 years of success

The renowned urban artist J Álvarez is celebrating his 15 years of success and career in the music industry. Codiscos as his record label that from the beginning supported and promoted his career, presents the release of his new album.

“Barrio Colombia” is a project that encapsulates the memories and dreams of J Álvarez, especially related to Medellín, a city that has left a deep mark on his artistic career. The album is under the Codiscos label, since for his career his work with the Colombian label has been special and fundamental in his growth as an artist.

With an impressive list of collaborations throughout his career, J Álvarez has worked with some of the most influential names in Latin music such as Daddy Yankee, Carlos Vives, Wisin, Arcángel, De la Ghetto, David Bisbal, Cosculluela, Zion and Lennox, Yandel, Pitbull, Ñejo & Dálmata, Maluma, among others. His music has captivated millions of listeners around the world and his presence on streaming platforms is impressive, with more than 6.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 600 million views confirming that J Álvarez is “the owner of the system”. .

The first single from “Barrio Colombia” is “Una chimba”, an energetic song that serves as an introduction to the album and as a tribute to J Álvarez’s 15-year musical career. The song combines the contagious rhythms of reggaeton with the authentic essence and distinctive lyrics that characterize the music of this talented artist.

The music video for “Una chimba” is a visual testimonial to J Álvarez’s vibrant spirit and deep connection to Medellín. Set in the neighborhood, the video captures the essence of everyday life, with images of motorbikes, the energy of youth and the festive spirit of urban music. The artist’s creative direction and passion intertwine to deliver a captivating visual experience. The audiovisual production was in charge of Codiscos Films.

This album is a testament to the artist’s growth and evolution over the years, and promises to take listeners on an energetic and emotional journey through urban music. “Barrio Colombia” is now available on all digital audio and video platforms.

