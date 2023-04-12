Various forms through which fans of the Egyptian artist, Mohamed Ramadan, expressed their interaction with the events of the Jaafar El-Omda series, which achieved great viewing rates on various communication platforms. Expression and celebration of dramatic work.

Followers on social media circulated pictures of a T-shirt printed on the cover of the series “Jaafar Al-Omda”, considering that it may turn into a fashion that spreads in conjunction with Eid Al-Fitr, and some of the interactors saw that this act confirms the series’ achievement of great success that prompted some stores to exploit it in order to attract customers. .

One of the observers recalled the reactions that followed the launch of the series, Al-Ostoura, by the star Mohamed Ramadan, and the appearance of T-shirts in the Egyptian market with the image of “Rifai El-Desouki” printed on them.

Reactions to the innocence of Jaafar Al-Omda (Muhammad Ramadan) also continued within the events of the twentieth episode of the Jaafar Al-Omda series on social media platforms, with which fans of Muhammad Ramadan interacted greatly.

The events of episode 20 of the Jaafar Al-Omda series witnessed the release of the artist, Mohamed Ramadan, after the investigation officers unloaded the cameras at Lebanon’s airport, and it became clear through them that an unknown person put bags of heroin for him in his suitcase during his return from Lebanon airport.

During the previous episodes, Jaafar Al-Omda was arrested on charges of drug possession, as an unknown person put heroin in his suitcase while returning from Beirut airport, and he was imprisoned for four days pending investigations.

A citizen in the Menoufia governorate, Mustafa Jaafar, who owns a car rental office for weddings in the city of Ashmoun, sparked controversy after he hung a banner congratulating Jaafar the mayor on his innocence.

A large number of social media pioneers interacted with the banner, while others considered it an exaggerated act, and an attempt to ride the wave towards fame.

In the first statement of the owner of the banner, Mustafa Jaafar told the “Al-Ghad” news channel website that he wanted to bring a smile to the faces of the people of his area.

He emphasized that the people of Ashmoun have been following the Jaafar El-Omda series since the first episode, especially since Muhammad Ramadan is a capable artist and is very popular in Ashmoun.

He made it clear that he had nothing to do with the series and was not involved in it in any way, and he denied that he was aspiring to become famous or ride the trend.

And the series Jaafar El-Omda, starring Muhammad Ramadan, Zina, Hala Sidqi, Iman Al-Assi, May Kassab, Menna Fadali, Ahmed Dash, Munther Rayahna, Issam El-Sakka, Farida Saif Al-Nasr, Magdy Badr, Ahmed Fahim, Fattouh Ahmed, Salwa Othman, Farida Saif Al-Nasr, Imad Safwat, Juri Bakr, Tariq Al-Nuhi, Ahmed Abdullah, Ihsan Al-Turk and guest of honor Bayoumi Fouad, and it was written and directed by Muhammad Sami, and participated in the script and dialogue by Mohab Tariq and produced by Media Hub Saadi – Johar, sponsored by United Media Services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

