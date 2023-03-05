© Reuters. Jack Dorsey’s TBD Launches C= to Power Bitcoin Lightning Network



TBD, a division of Block (formerly Square (NYSE:)) led by CEO Jack Dorsey, has launched a new initiative called c= (pronounced c equals) to enhance the Lightning Network through tools and services.

The Lightning Network (LN) is a layer 2 payment network developed to facilitate the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) by enabling faster, more convenient and more reliable peer-to-peer payments. Furthermore, c= aims to broaden the reach of LN by adding liquidity and routing services.