[Epoch Times, January 17, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) At the time when Alibaba founder Ma Yun gradually lost the actual control of his companies, it was rumored that the Jiangxi boy who became popular because of his resemblance to Ma Yun was “little boy”. Jack Ma stopped cars on the street and asked for money.

According to a report by the mainland media “The Paper” on the 16th, the boy “Xiao Ma Yun” in Yongfeng County, Ji’an, Jiangxi stopped cars on the street and asked for money. The online video shows that “little Ma Yun” is standing in the middle of the road, waving to stop the moving vehicles. The person suspected of being the driver took a video of “Little Ma Yun” and said, “I met this little Ma Yun on the street today, and he stopped the road and asked for money.”

A staff member of the Civil Affairs Bureau of Yongfeng County responded to the Lu media that it was the family of “Little Ma Yun” who asked him to stop the car and ask for money. thing”.

Yongfeng County officials stated that the video was shot at the end of 2022, and said that his family was “very difficult and does not exist.”

“Little Ma Yun”, whose real name is Fan Xiaoqin, is 14 years old. Due to the poverty of his family, Fan Xiaoqin’s brothers never went to school.

In 2015, a Ji’an native went back to his hometown to visit his uncle, and accidentally discovered that Fan Xiaoqin had a face similar to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, so he took a video of him and uploaded it online, and his photo was also popular on the Internet. At that time, Jack Ma also reposted the photos, jokingly saying, “I thought it was my family who uploaded my childhood photos.”

Fan Xiaoqin was taken away by the company in 2017 and packaged as an Internet celebrity. In 2021, it was reported that he was fired and sent back to his hometown because of the lack of traffic. After returning to his hometown, Fan Xiaoqin was identified as a second-level intellectual disability. His cousin said that a boss in Nanjing wanted to take Fan Xiaoqin to school and provide loving support, but was stopped by the village committee.

In early February 2021, Lu Media reported that the then 13-year-old “little Ma Yun” couldn’t even answer “what is 2+2?” There has been speculation as to whether he was injected with growth-inhibiting hormones.

“Little Ma Yun” is no longer popular. The background is Ma Yun’s frustration

Ma Yun had an accident at the end of 2020. In October of that year, he publicly criticized the CCP’s financial supervision at the Shanghai Bund Financial Forum. The authorities immediately launched a regulatory review of Jack Ma’s company, and Ant Financial’s listing plan was also urgently suspended.

In 2021, Alibaba was fined 18 billion yuan by the CCP market regulator on the grounds of anti-monopoly. Ma Yun disappeared for a while during this period.

Jack Ma made an appearance in Europe last year. In November, the Financial Times reported that Jack Ma had lived in Tokyo, Japan for nearly six months.

On January 5 this year, Ma Yun was photographed appearing at the Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok to watch the fight, and opened his arms to “fight” with famous Thai boxers. Subsequently, Ma Yun was successively deprived of control of the original enterprises by the Chinese Communist Party authorities.

Ant Group announced the restructuring of its shareholder structure on the 7th. Jack Ma previously held more than 50% of the voting rights in Ant Group. After adjustment, his shareholding ratio will drop to 6.2%.

Hang Seng Electronics subsequently issued an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange stating that the actual controller of the company will be changed from Ma Yun to “no actual controller”. Hang Seng Electronics and Ant Group indirectly hold 5.54% of “Golden Bridge Information”, and also announced that Jack Ma no longer owns the company’s equity.

According to a mainland Caixin report on the 14th, Alibaba Group and Ant Group “de-Ma Yunization”. In terms of corporate governance, in addition to the loss of actual control by the founder Jack Ma, three party committees have been established, including the Alibaba Group Party Committee, the Ant Group Party Committee, and the Alibaba Group Headquarters Party Committee, with 25 secondary party organizations and more than 150 party committees. branch.

In addition, publicly available business registration records in mainland China show that officially controlled state-owned enterprises have acquired minority stakes and special rights in two of Alibaba’s domestic subsidiaries, including Shanghai-based audio-visual platform Youku and Guangzhou-based Guangzhou Lujiao. Information Technology. The international media referred to this kind of shares controlled by the government as “golden shares”. By holding “golden shares,” the CCP can gain board representation and/or veto power over key business decisions of the invested companies.

Editor in charge: Ye Ziming #