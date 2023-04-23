Home » Jack Teixeira began leaking the data 48 hours after the Russian invasion began
Jack Teixeira began leaking the data 48 hours after the Russian invasion began

Jack Teixeira began leaking the data 48 hours after the Russian invasion began

The leak of classified Pentagon information about the war in Ukraine happened a little earlier than previously reported. Journalists of the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) established that US National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira began posting less than 48 hours after the full-scale Russian invasion began.

«I saw a Pentagon report that says about a third of the force is being used for the invasion“, he wrote in the first message. Apparently wanting to impress the other members of the gamer group, which included about 600 people, Teixeira added: “I have little more than open source information. Advantages of serving in the intelligence unit of the US Air Force».

Some of his subsequent messages began with updated information on the number of casualties among Russian and Ukrainian servicemen. With particular interest, he posted data on which countries provide military aid to Ukraine. In other cases, the posted intelligence was a forecast of the development of events on the battlefield.

For example, Teixeira disclosed secret information about Russia’s future retreat from Kyiv. He stated that he found this data on the website of the NSA (National Security Agency of the United States).

«Some “big” news. Perhaps it is planned to withdraw troops to the west of Kyiv, as in all other placesJack wrote on March 27, 2022. Two days later, Russian officials announced that they were withdrawing troops from the capital of Ukraine.

We will remind, 21-year-old Teixeira was arrested on April 13 on suspicion of organizing the leak of secret documents of the Pentagon and American intelligence services.

The NYT now raises the question, “why the authorities did not detect the leak earlier, especially in light of the fact that hundreds of other people could have seen the messages.”. The newspaper emphasizes that the FBI, the Pentagon and the US Department of Justice refused to comment on the journalists’ new revelations.

Earlier, “FACTS” published the opinion of Finnish expert Emil Castehelmi that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive is already underway.

