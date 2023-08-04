Jack Wolfskin jacket for 120 instead of 200 euros: top deals on Friday

04.08.2023, 09:48

Going on a bargain hunt is not that easy: Most of the time you have to laboriously look for offers. Here you can conveniently get worthwhile deals at a glance.

Maybe you know this: In order to get a good offer, you often have to laboriously click from page to page, possibly register for the hundredth newsletter and then, in the most annoying case, fulfill further conditions. In short: Bargain hunting is often associated with effort and time – and sometimes also gets on your nerves. To make it easier for you to search for the best deals, you will find worthwhile offers from various areas at a glance here: Bargains such as tablets or smartphones, kitchen gadgets, garden tools or other everyday helpers.

The top deals on Friday



39% Discount: Jack Wolfskin Men’s Taubenberg 3-in-1 M Jacket, Black, for 119.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

56% Discount: Samsung HW-Q610B 3.1.2 Soundbar (Bluetooth, 360W, 3.1.2ch, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, RMS: 360W),for 259.99 euros instead of 599 euros. Here’s the deal.

36% Discount: Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette, 40 ml, for 38.80 euros instead of 61 euros. Here’s the deal.

34% Discount: Bosch cordless drill GSR 18-2-LI incl. 2 batteries 2.0 Ah, GLI VAriLED + L-Boxx, for 169.95 euros instead of 260.61 euros. Here’s the deal.

48% Discount: tado° BASIC Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ with 4 thermostats & Bridge, for 169.95 euros instead of 329.96 euros. Here’s the deal.

45% Discount: Cremesso Viva B6 coffee machine “Indian Yellow”, capsule machine, 0.9 liter, container for 14 capsules, for 80.99 euros instead of 149 euros. Here’s the deal.

16% Discount: Lite 3.8 liter Smart Hot Air Fryer with 1 Skewer Rack and 5 Skewers & Recipe Book, 1700W/Green, for 99.99 euros instead of 119.99 euros.Here’s the deal.

Top deals of the week: July 31 to August 6, 2023



The best deals from Amazon



32% Discount: KESSER® garden bag 3x 272L set leaf bag garden waste bag including gloves – self-standing 4 handles stable robust and foldable – leaf bags lawn cuttings garden bags for garden waste green cuttings green, 16,80euros instead of 24.80 euros. Here’s the deal.

27% Discount: KESSER® hanging chair with cushion – chill hanging chair for hanging up for adults & children hammock up to 150 kg hanging seat suspension indoor & outdoor living & garden terrace, beige, for 46.80 euros instead of 64.80 euros. Here’s the deal.

50% Discount: Comfee mobile air conditioner MPPH-07CRN7, 7000 BTU 2.0kW, cooling & ventilation & dehumidification, room size up to 68m³ (25㎡), mobile air conditioning with exhaust hose, for 169.15 euros instead of 339 euros. Here’s the deal.

Ebay deal of the week



Secure the Sage portafilter machine at a deal price

749 instead of 799 euros: This is a hot offer for the Sage portafilter machine “The Barista Touch”. To get the eBay deal price, the code “HOUSEHOLD GOODS” must be entered during the ordering process.

The details of the offer:

“The Barista Touch” portafilter machine from Sage with integrated grinder and milk frother water tank with a capacity of two liters Preparation of espresso macchiato, hot milk, espresso, latte macchiato and cappuccino possibleDeal Price: 749 euros with discount code “HOUSEHOLD GOODS”

Click here for the offer on eBay

Otto’s best deals



56% Discount: Samsung cordless handheld vacuum cleaner Jet 75 VS20T75D5T5/EG wet and dry, 550 W, bagless, for 349 euros instead of 799 euros. Here’s the deal.

46% Discount: JWMF inspiration pot set, Cromargan® stainless steel 18/10 (set, 11 pieces), induction, for 179.99 euros instead of 339 euros. Here’s the deal.

68% Discount: oyajia wall light 2 pieces LED wall light wall lamp up and down adjustable light beam, LED permanently integrated, warm white, LED wall lamp with motion detector, indoor/outdoor, for living rooms, halls, restaurants, hotel, for 37.99 euros instead of 122 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from net



50% Discount: Relaxdays copper chain lock, 100 cm, 1.22 kg, incl. 2 keys, for 14.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

39% Discount: CLP Racing Fire I office chair, continuously height-adjustable desk chair with headrest, weight: 16 kg, with 5 smooth-running castors, max. load 120 kg, for 89.99 euros instead of 148.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

18% Discount: Karlsberg Mixery Nastrov Iced blue 5.0% vol., 0.5 liter can, pack of 24, for 21.19 euros instead of 26.16 euros. Here’s the deal.

Flaconi’s best deals



40% Discount: LANCÔME Idôle Aura Eau de Parfum, 25 ml, for 35.50 euros instead of 60 euros. Here’s the deal.

39% Discount: Giorgio Armani “My Way” Refillable Eau de Parfum 30 ml for 49.84 euros instead of 82 euros. Here’s the deal.

16% Discount: KENZO Flower Ikebana by Kenzo, Eau de Parfum, 40 ml, for 79.75 euros instead of 95.50 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Ebay



50% Discount: 10m LED RGB strip set 26W IP44 power supply unit motion detector 44-button remote control, for 14.98 euros instead of 29.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

56% Discount: Scheppach petrol chainsaw 2.7 hp chainsaw 51 cm with ProCut sword CSP5300, for 129 euros instead of 299 euros.Here’s the deal.

64% Discount: Bauknecht microwave MW 253, 900 watt power, seven levels, 34 cm wide, cable length 85 cm, for 111.11 euros instead of 309 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Aldi



57% Discount: Waffle plates for the contact grill, for 16.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

16% Discount: Lite 3.8 liter Smart Hot Air Fryer with 1 Skewer Rack and 5 Skewers & Recipe Book, 1700W/Green, for 99.99 euros instead of 119.99 euros.Here’s the deal.

36% Discount: 2 in 1 multi cooker, for 94.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

Tink’s best deals



25% Discount: Nuki Opener, smart door opener, incl. Nuki Bridge, ring to open function, for 169.95 euros instead of 228 euros. Here’s the deal.

36% Discount: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 Bluetooth Starter Kit, 3 Lamps, Dimmer, Motion Sensor, for 149.95 euros instead of 234.98 euros. Here’s the deal.

38% Discount: Anker Powerstation 521, 256 watts, 5 connections, LED display, black, for 229 euros instead of 369.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

More tips for saving



There are new ways to save every day – but especially with discount campaigns such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday or Black Monday. Sign up now for a free 30-day membership at Amazon Prime Sign up to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early. You can easily cancel the subscription after the discount campaign. In this way, you benefit from the advantages, but you do not have to pay anything for them. In addition, there are no shipping costs for Prime products.

By the way: You can also find vouchers and discounts for numerous online shops here.

