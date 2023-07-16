Jackal attacks left injured near Taza

8 people from the knee roundabout, which belongs to the Kaf al-Ghar community in the Taza region, were injured of varying severity after being attacked by jackals, including two who were seriously injured after being attacked by the predatory animal, which the local population calls the wolf, inside their home.

And local sources reported to Hespress that the victims, most of whom are elderly, were subjected to the necessary first aid in Taza City Hospital after they were miraculously rescued from the claws of the predator thanks to their resistance to it or the intervention of members of their families, highlighting that all the victims received anti-rabies injections in anticipation of the possibility of the animal being infected. The striker is priced.

The same sources indicated that the last case of this predatory animal attacking the residents of the region was Thursday, after a family from the aforementioned roundabout surprised their home before prompting it to flee towards the nearby forest known as the Tirana Mountain Forest.

Abd al-Nabi al-Mahri, an eyewitness from the village of Dawar al-Rakba, said in a statement to Al-Jarida that a series of attacks by what he called wolves on the residents of Dawar al-Kabaa began two weeks ago before their attacks continued, noting that “these predators, fortunately, attack their victims individually and not in the form of a herd.

Al-Mahri expressed his surprise at the aggressiveness of this animal, which he said does not fear man and confronts it fiercely, highlighting that the case of an attack documented by a surveillance camera in a cafe shows its fierce attack on its victim, who miraculously survived.

He pointed out that attacks by wolves or other forest animals on inhabited places in the region have not been recorded before, and it is likely that these attacks are related to the type of animal species in question, which he said was settled in the forests of the region by the water and forest authorities, or resulted from poor resources. available to her for food. He added that it takes the initiative to attack its victims and pounce on them.

The same eyewitness reported that the fear of the attack of these animals has become a nightmare for the local population, indicating that families are now preventing their children from leaving their homes, and are closing the doors of their homes tightly for fear of the infiltration of these dangerous animals.

He added that residents are forced to protect themselves by avoiding roaming at night or leaving their homes early in the morning, as well as arming themselves with sticks to defend themselves in anticipation of any emergency. He appealed to the authorities concerned with protecting the population and ensuring its security from the danger of attacks by these predatory animals, which he said were forbidden to kill because they are legally protected.

In addition, an informed source confirmed to Hespress, who preferred not to reveal his identity and description, that the type of animal that attacked the inhabitant with knee-sickness is not a wolf, but a jackal, stating that the local authority and the water and forest services, in cooperation with the veterinary services, are in the process of research. In the causes of the aforementioned animal’s aggression towards the resident, according to which the required measures will be taken in light of the results reached.

The same source pointed out that the jackal does not usually pose any danger to humans, highlighting that it is one of the protected animals because it is threatened with extinction.

