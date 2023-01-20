For a large part of Colombian soccer fans, the Deportivo Independiente Medellin It is one of the teams that has been best strengthened, facing the international commitments of 2023, where there is still the possibility that Jackson Martinez and Gio Moreno be part of the project David Gonzalez for this year.

On Jackson’s side, it had previously been confirmed that the Colombian player would intend to play professionally again, after he had announced a few years ago that he was retiring from soccer.

precisely, the DIM was the first option that arose for Martínez, who begins to show traces of his return to the Antioquia cast, after 13 years, where he went through Mexico, Portugal, Spain and China.

Although the illusion of the fans is latent due to the return of jackson martinez in front of DIMThe official confirmation of his return to professionalism still remains to be awaited, since it is only known that he is training with the “powerful mountain” team, but his physical condition must still be evaluated, in order to consider hiring him for 2023 .

The first images of jackson martinez with the training shirt of the DIM They were published by the team’s official account, being one more incentive for fans to accompany the ‘powerful’ during 2023.