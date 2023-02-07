One of the most successful Colombian forwards in Europe, was jackson martinez, who managed to win the hearts of the ‘Dragao’ fans, with his scores abroad, won some local titles. After two years without playing, the days of uncertainty seemed to diminish, as the native of Quibdó sought to return to professionalism with the team of his love, Independiente Medellín.

Everything seemed to be going successfully, the signing of the 36-year-old forward seemed to have a good port, because even despite his football break in 2020, he joined the training sessions of the ‘Powerful of the mountain’ from January 20, 2023. Jackson Martínez sought with this to start a physical improvement to enter the ranks of the red paisa with the best level.

However, in a recent statement from the DIM, the club’s refusal to hire the historic former Colombian forward was confirmed. “After two weeks of work, although the player received the sports and medical guarantee that allowed him under special conditions to be part of the team and in which both the club and the player worked together and doing their part, it was not possible make an economic agreement that would be satisfactory for both parties and would meet the logistical conditions for the transfer of the player and his family,” the club said.

For his part, the player has not yet commented on the matter. However, the team wished the player the best and thanked the management carried out so far. “We thank Jackson for his willingness to return to the institution to be part of our professional team and we reiterate that the club’s doors will always be open for him and his family.”