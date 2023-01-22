The Deportivo Independiente Medellín club, DIM, published on its social networks that Jackson Martínez Valencia, better known as Chachachá or La Pantera, is training at its sports headquarters, near Llanogrande, Rionegro municipality.

“Scorer, champion and loved by our fans. An acquaintance of the house is training with the Powerful and wants to show that he is in a position to be part of the #Medallo in this 2023 ”, they reported.

Jackson Martínez is from Quibdo, he is 36 years old, and he began his sports career in Medellín in 2004, an institution where he stayed until 2009 when he made his way to international football.

He then played with Jaguares de Chiapas, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Guangzhou Evergrande and Portimonense, where his contract ended in mid-2020 and that same year he retired from highly competitive football.

After dedicating himself to music and regretting his retirement, Jackson Martínez returns to the courts with the club that saw him born.

Now the ‘People’s Team’ wants to see him back in action at a professional level and that is why they have opened the doors for him to have a new opportunity where he was already a benchmark.

Ae will train several days, in which it will be evaluated if he has the conditions to join the squad that in 2023 will face the League and the Copa Libertadores.