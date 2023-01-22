Home News Jackson Martínez would return to football with the DIM
News

Jackson Martínez would return to football with the DIM

by admin
Jackson Martínez would return to football with the DIM

The Deportivo Independiente Medellín club, DIM, published on its social networks that Jackson Martínez Valencia, better known as Chachachá or La Pantera, is training at its sports headquarters, near Llanogrande, Rionegro municipality.

“Scorer, champion and loved by our fans. An acquaintance of the house is training with the Powerful and wants to show that he is in a position to be part of the #Medallo in this 2023 ”, they reported.

Jackson Martínez is from Quibdo, he is 36 years old, and he began his sports career in Medellín in 2004, an institution where he stayed until 2009 when he made his way to international football.

He then played with Jaguares de Chiapas, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Guangzhou Evergrande and Portimonense, where his contract ended in mid-2020 and that same year he retired from highly competitive football.

After dedicating himself to music and regretting his retirement, Jackson Martínez returns to the courts with the club that saw him born.

Now the ‘People’s Team’ wants to see him back in action at a professional level and that is why they have opened the doors for him to have a new opportunity where he was already a benchmark.

Ae will train several days, in which it will be evaluated if he has the conditions to join the squad that in 2023 will face the League and the Copa Libertadores.

See also  Third dose, here is who can do it from 12 years upwards

You may also like

Steps to download the new PPT Procedure Certificate...

Love brings people to spring and warms China——General...

What happened to the track?

“Do not be bitter about peace”: President Petro...

To ensure that the people spend the Spring...

Cortés gave Colombia a 2-1 victory over Peru...

[Front-line interview]Zhemen’s homestead was occupied, his family was...

Government and ELN will resume dialogue on February...

No gas or oil | KienyKe

With heartfelt tribute they gave the last goodbye...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy