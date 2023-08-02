Jaguar Mining Announces Agreement to Acquire the Pitangui Project and Remaining Interest in the Acurui Project From IAMGOLD Seite 1

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated August 1, 2023 (the “Agreement”), pursuant to which the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share purchase

agreement dated August 1, 2023 (the “Agreement“), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase and assume (the “Transaction“) from a subsidiary of IAMGOLD

Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD“), AGEM Ltd. (the “Vendor“), the Pitangui Project and the Vendor’s interest in the Acurui Project.

Figure 1. Location of Jaguar´s and IAMGOLD’s Tenements which are consolidated under the share purchase agreement

