Millonarios is measured against Jaguares at the El Campín Stadium, for the fifth date of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where the blues play their second match of the year, which goes 0-0.

Alberto Gamero’s team has four casualties compared to the team that traveled to Ibagué a week ago, which are David Macalister Silva, Daniel Cataño, Larry Vásquez and Omar Bertel.

Among the novelties is the ownership of Óscar Cortés, the skilful attacker who shone in the South American U-20 and will be one of the three attacking midfielders, as well as Andrés Murillo, a central defender who returns to an official match after seven months, for an injury, and will take the left side.

After 10 minutes the first option of danger appeared, due to a strong shot by Daniel Giraldo outside the area, which passed near the right post of goalkeeper Jorge Soto.

Then it was Juan Carlos Pereira’s turn, around 17′, with a good header in the area that the goalkeeper controlled on the ground, in an action that began with Edgar Guerra’s exit from the side.

With the blues putting pressure on the Jaguares defense, shots from distance were the best option, as was seen with Cortés’s kick at 21′, saved by goalkeeper Soto.

However, one of the men who was not seen much in the blue team was Leonardo Castro, because there was no man to place balls in the area, like Cataño or Silva.

Arriving half an hour into the game, Millonarios controlled the game but gradually fell into emotions, because the actions were already more referenced by the visiting defense.

Fortunately for the ‘ambassadors’, Cortés demonstrated his ability to create attacking opportunities and at 31′ he almost opened the scoring, with a shot on the edge of the area, after leaving a defender, and went to one side.

Added to that, the attacker gave Leonardo Castro a great ball at minute 35 to score, as he assisted him in the area and the striker hit him, but once again the Jaguares goalkeeper appeared.

With the passing of the minutes, with a ball possession greater than 65%, another factor to highlight was the defense in Millonarios, where Andrés Llinás and Juan Pablo Vargas cut several balls.

The start of the complementary part was the same as in the first 45 minutes, with possession, dominance and approaches by Millonarios over a Jaguares who dedicated themselves to defending themselves near their area.

Edgar Guerra, one of the men in attack for the Blues, narrowly opened the scoring after 55 minutes with a cross that went in front of the goal.

Around the hour of the game, Castro was another who missed the opposite goal, after a good pass from Cortés, and when he shot he deflected off a rival and ended up outside.

