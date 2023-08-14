Jaguares is winning 1 by 0 to Millonarios

At the Estadio Jaraguay de Montería is played Date 5 of the Colombian League, where Montería is winning 1-0 against Millonarios.

The first goal came at minute 36′ thanks to a left-footed shot from the center of the area by Jairo Molina after a corner kick.

The match began with fouls by the Blues against Jaime Díaz from the local team on the right wing in minute 2′, against Yilber Arboleda in minute 5′. In the same way, Feiver Mercado at 6′ falls to the ground in the middle of the defensive zone.

The first arrival of the match came in the minute’ when Mercado launched a shot with his right foot from the center of the area, but it ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Montero.

In the first fifteen minutes the game was quite interrupted by the fouls that judge Espinosa is whistling, who at minute 10 and 11 issued a yellow card to the players of Millonarios, Andrés Llinás and Leonardo Castro for dangerous play.

The first shot of the ambassador team came at minute 12′ with an assist from Luis Paredes for Llinás, but this was rejected by the defense of the locals.

Millionaires saved! Following a corner kick, Julián Guevara fired a powerful shot from the left side, very close to the post, but ended up slightly wide.

For the first 25 minutes of the match, Jaguares de Córdoba had 56% of the ball possession, compared to 44% for Millonarios.

Jaguares de Córdoba opened the scoring at minute 36′ thanks to a shot from the center of the area by Jairo Molina after a corner kick committed by Andrés Llinás.

Goal by Jaguars. 1-0

The game continued to be quite interrupted due to the fouls called by the judge, which is why Julián Guevara received a yellow card for dangerous play.

The judge added three minutes for the 45+3 to be played.

The roster for the second half moved to Millonarios, Luis Paredes, Beckham Castro and Samuel Asprilla left and Edgar Guerra, Daniel Ruiz and Andrés Murillo entered, respectively.

The interrupted game did not change in this second part, as the fouls continue very often. For dangerous play, Andrés Murillo was reprimanded.

The capital team went out onto the field more motivated in search of the discount. Larry Vásquez tried a through ball, but Paredes was offside in the 48th minute.

At minute 50′, with the assistance of Beckham David, Daniel Ruiz finished off on the right side of Banguera’s goal, but he was stopped without problems.

Once again, the ambassador team seeks to discount with a shot from Giraldo from outside the area, but it went slightly wide.

At minute 54 there was a change in Jaguares de Córdoba entered Edgar Medrano onto the field to replace Feiver Mercado.

Millonarios had a dismissed penalty on 58′ after a kick to the face that Leo Castro received from Elvis Mosquera. However, Castro misses it and goes to the post.

News in development…

This is how the capital team formed in the first half

This is how the capital team formed in the first half. This is Professor Gamero's Headline XI to face Jaguares in Montería.

Summoned by Jarguars

Our call-ups for today against Millionaires – Date 5 BetPlay II-2023 League – Jaraguay Stadium.