jah Wobble was born in Stepney, a part of East London, where he began his musical career as a member of a boy band called the Four Johns alongside John Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten, John “Rambo” Stevens and John Ritchie, later known as Sid Vicious. It was Sid, a childhood friend and future tragic figure of British punk rock, who drunkenly corrupted Wardle’s first and last name into Jah Wobble.

Jah started playing the bass guitar more seriously only in 1978, when Lydon came to him with an offer to join his new band Public Image Ltd. (PiL). He had held her for the first time three years earlier. In the early stages, he was comfortable sitting in a chair while playing. “In 1975 I was at a Bob Marley concert. His bass player, Family Man Barrett, won me over. To me, he was a guy with a mystical, magical instrument whose four strings have the power of the universe,” he revealed.

Although he is self-taught, his style of playing the bass guitar defined the sound skeleton of Sergeant Pepper post-punk – the album Metal Box (1979, Virgin) recorded with Public Image Limited. Just the fact that Keith Levin and Jah Wobble were 22 and 22 respectively at the time Metal Box was released. 21 years old, is stunning. It’s as if they absorbed the telepathy of Holger Czukay and Michael Karoli in a London sublet and fundamentally changed the shape of music for the next forty years. Total and utter admiration.

Wobble’s darkly rumbling bass sits at the forefront of all the images featured on Metal Box. Although her lines were not technically sophisticated, they certainly did not lack harmonic originality. Probably unwittingly, he enriched the famously derided three-chord punk schemes with elements of dub, reggae, disco and funk. The singer and leader of the band Lydon commented about his friend with the famous exaggeration: “In the days before Public Image Ltd. the fans didn’t care about who was playing bass.” Jah’s musical career isn’t defined by just two years with PiL. He left the controversial band, whose members were drug addicts and managed to perform only three times in 1979, without any regrets.

His later extensive discography best demonstrates his long-term preoccupation with jazz, world music and Eastern culture. In the course of his solo career, he recorded with very interesting musical personalities – among other things, he recorded and produced the long-playing album Spinner for Brian Eno, appeared on the Screamadelica album of the band Primal Scream, established a partnership with the German legend Holger Czukay.

With one of the key representatives of the New York no wave movement, bassist and producer Bill Laswell, they released two joint works. The fusion of New York’s avant-garde with London’s post-punk heritage worked very well. Radioaxiom: A Dub Transmission was first released in 2001. Eighteen years later, they followed it up with the Realm Of Spells collection.

Jah achieved commercial success with the single Visions of You, featuring Sinead O’Connor. In 1992, he was nominated for a Mercury Music Award for the album Rising Above Bedlam. Seventeen years later, he won the Songlines Music Awards for the excellent Chinese Dub CD, which featured his wife, the harpist Zi Lan Liao.

In the mid-1980s, he went through a serious personal crisis. After breaking up with John Lydon, he began to constantly doubt himself and his musical abilities. He drowned his insecurities in whiskey and during the 1986 American tour he got into a vicious cycle of drugs. He withdrew from the music scene for a short time. At the time he was employed as a London Underground driver.

In 2017, he posted a photo on his Twitter account in the driver’s seat of a train with the comment: “Hello, your driver is talking to you. Welcome to the Jah Wobble East London train. All trains stop at stations Dub, Jazz, Reggae, Drum And Bass, Avant Rock, Orient, Funk, Jazz-Funk and then there is a station called Nirvana where the train ends.”

He has been clean for more than thirty years. He is fully devoted to recording, producing and managing his label. Jah adds: “Going independent was my best decision. Since then, I didn’t have to look back at anyone’s wishes and recommendations on what and when I should shoot and release. None of the major labels could fulfill my desire to release as many albums as I would like.”

