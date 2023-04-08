Home News Jail an official who used a UNP car to transport weapons
News

by admin
ATTENTION| At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure in the prison on the coordinator of the Illicit Crop Substitution Program of Barrancabermeja #Santanderfor alleged links and collaborating with criminal structures,” the investigative body reported through its twitter account.

In the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, it was established that Castrillón carried out the so-called “mass work” for this illegal group in municipalities in the south of Bolívar, Antioquia and Santander.

For all of the above, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of aggravated conspiracy for terrorist purposes, which were not accepted by the detainee.

The trajectory of Hernán Castrillón

Castrillón also served as coordinator of the Protection, Prevention and Security Program for Human Rights Defenders of northeastern Colombia; and was a candidate for the House of Representatives for the Paz Circumscription.

The peace seats are the spaces reserved in the House of Representatives for victims of 16 of the territories hardest hit by the Colombian armed conflict who were elected in 2022 for the first time so that those who suffered the most violence would have a voice in the legislature.

The most questioned election was that of Jorge Rodrigo Tovar, son of one of the most bloodthirsty paramilitary bosses, “Jorge 40”, who maintained his aspiration to occupy this seat despite being the descendant of a perpetrator since the institutions recognize him as a victim. of the guerrillas

