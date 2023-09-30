Jail for 4 men accused of mistreating their partners in Casanare – news

In isolated cases, the Prosecutor’s Office managed to get judges with guarantee control functions to impose restrictive measures on the freedom of four men for being allegedly responsible for committing the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

A first incident occurred on September 17, in the citadel of La Benedación de Yopal (Casanare), when a man was captured in flagrante delicto who, allegedly, injured his former romantic partner with a knife in the breast and hand because the woman was chatting with other people in a public establishment.

The accusing body charged him with the crime of domestic violence, a charge he did not accept. A judge declared the capture legal and left the prison measure firm.

Another situation occurred in the municipality of Villanueva (Casanare), where a 33-year-old man was captured by court order, who apparently repeatedly subjected his romantic partner to beatings and psychological abuse.

The capture was carried out by uniformed members of the National Police and a prosecutor from the Casanare Section accused him of being responsible for the crime of domestic violence, which was not investigated; later a judge sent him to jail.

The third case occurred in the municipality of Monterrey (Casanare), where the alleged attacker of his 24-year-old partner was captured by court order, whom he allegedly inflicted several wounds on her body in the middle of an argument that occurred on last September 26. He was charged with the crime of domestic violence and sent to jail.

It should be noted that this person has two notes for the crimes of violent sexual intercourse and domestic violence.

Finally, in the Alfonso López neighborhood of Monterrey, a man was captured during a routine background check procedure. The captured person had an arrest warrant in force against him for the crime of aggravated domestic violence, for events that occurred in November 2022, where the victim is a 28-year-old woman of foreign nationality.

He was charged before the guarantee control judge, who considered the claims of the prosecuting entity to be in accordance with the norm. And although he did not accept the charges, he was sent to prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

