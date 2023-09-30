Home » Jail for 4 men accused of mistreating their partners in Casanare – news
News

Jail for 4 men accused of mistreating their partners in Casanare – news

by admin
Jail for 4 men accused of mistreating their partners in Casanare – news

In isolated cases, the Prosecutor’s Office managed to get judges with guarantee control functions to impose restrictive measures on the freedom of four men for being allegedly responsible for committing the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

A first incident occurred on September 17, in the citadel of La Benedación de Yopal (Casanare), when a man was captured in flagrante delicto who, allegedly, injured his former romantic partner with a knife in the breast and hand because the woman was chatting with other people in a public establishment.

The accusing body charged him with the crime of domestic violence, a charge he did not accept. A judge declared the capture legal and left the prison measure firm.

Another situation occurred in the municipality of Villanueva (Casanare), where a 33-year-old man was captured by court order, who apparently repeatedly subjected his romantic partner to beatings and psychological abuse.

The capture was carried out by uniformed members of the National Police and a prosecutor from the Casanare Section accused him of being responsible for the crime of domestic violence, which was not investigated; later a judge sent him to jail.

The third case occurred in the municipality of Monterrey (Casanare), where the alleged attacker of his 24-year-old partner was captured by court order, whom he allegedly inflicted several wounds on her body in the middle of an argument that occurred on last September 26. He was charged with the crime of domestic violence and sent to jail.

It should be noted that this person has two notes for the crimes of violent sexual intercourse and domestic violence.

See also  "Artis" starts brasserie concept - and is the first JRE restaurant in Graz

Finally, in the Alfonso López neighborhood of Monterrey, a man was captured during a routine background check procedure. The captured person had an arrest warrant in force against him for the crime of aggravated domestic violence, for events that occurred in November 2022, where the victim is a 28-year-old woman of foreign nationality.

He was charged before the guarantee control judge, who considered the claims of the prosecuting entity to be in accordance with the norm. And although he did not accept the charges, he was sent to prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

You may also like

Yan Geling’s Banned Book and the Elegy to...

The boat overturns and ends up in the...

Content of the Friday sermon on the topic...

US Government to Continue Deportations of Cuban Migrants...

Obtain one of 202 places for professional internships...

Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs...

Wanted for conviction in Romania, 21 year old...

Suncheon Bay Sky Cube, stopped for an hour…...

Sea Lion Escapes Enclosure at Central Park Zoo...

Colombia asks to create a space of trust...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy