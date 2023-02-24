The running over of wild fauna in the Meta roads, constitutes one of the main causes of loss of biodiversity at present, for which, in the last 2 years, the road concessions in articulation with Cormacarena, have increased the installation of Faunas that facilitate the safe passage of animals.

According to the most recent report of the Corporation, there are 110 pasfaunas installed between aerial and underground that are distributed in the urban and rural areas of Villavicencio, in some nearby municipalities such as Acacías and Restrepo, and in the road corridors that connect to the capital of Metense. with the other regions of the country.

The Villavicencio – Yopal road corridor, operated by Covioriente, is the one with the largest number of these structures, with a total of 60 wildlife crossings between air bridges, loops and box culvert-type tunnels, which have been established along the highway and which They have contributed to wild animals being able to move from one forest to another without running any danger.

Similarly, another 50 pasafaunas are in operation in the sectors of Amarilo, Torres de San Juan, Balmoral, the Ecological Corridor and the Las Mercedes village in the capital of Meta, also in Chichimene, Restrepo and in the road corridors between Villavicencio – Bogotá and Villavicencio-Acacías.

These structures built with slabs, stairs, and some with protective mesh, allow friar monkeys, iguanas, sloths, porcupines, tamanduas, among other specimens that are endemic to this area of ​​Colombia and use them to search for food, water. or refuge in ecosystems.

Finally, Cormacarena makes a call for attention so that drivers drive with caution on the roads of the department and respect traffic signals, in order to prevent these animals from being run over.

Source: Cormacarena

