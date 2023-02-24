Home News Jail for accused individuals of various extortions in the Ariari region – news
News

Jail for accused individuals of various extortions in the Ariari region – news

by admin
Jail for accused individuals of various extortions in the Ariari region – news

The running over of wild fauna in the Meta roads, constitutes one of the main causes of loss of biodiversity at present, for which, in the last 2 years, the road concessions in articulation with Cormacarena, have increased the installation of Faunas that facilitate the safe passage of animals.

According to the most recent report of the Corporation, there are 110 pasfaunas installed between aerial and underground that are distributed in the urban and rural areas of Villavicencio, in some nearby municipalities such as Acacías and Restrepo, and in the road corridors that connect to the capital of Metense. with the other regions of the country.

The Villavicencio – Yopal road corridor, operated by Covioriente, is the one with the largest number of these structures, with a total of 60 wildlife crossings between air bridges, loops and box culvert-type tunnels, which have been established along the highway and which They have contributed to wild animals being able to move from one forest to another without running any danger.

Similarly, another 50 pasafaunas are in operation in the sectors of Amarilo, Torres de San Juan, Balmoral, the Ecological Corridor and the Las Mercedes village in the capital of Meta, also in Chichimene, Restrepo and in the road corridors between Villavicencio – Bogotá and Villavicencio-Acacías.

These structures built with slabs, stairs, and some with protective mesh, allow friar monkeys, iguanas, sloths, porcupines, tamanduas, among other specimens that are endemic to this area of ​​Colombia and use them to search for food, water. or refuge in ecosystems.

See also  Li Ziqi responded to whether it was built and packaged to reveal that he had wandered outside and sleeping in the bridge hole

Finally, Cormacarena makes a call for attention so that drivers drive with caution on the roads of the department and respect traffic signals, in order to prevent these animals from being run over.

Source: Cormacarena

You may also like

High school clashes: principal letter posted in many...

Which part is for Anuel and which for...

The leadership team of the Political and Legal...

Government creates company against deforestation in Caquetá

David Chipperfield will oversee the extension of the...

Edict 1st. warning Leonardo Valois Lozano

Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau took...

Cannabis-based foods are legally marketed in Colombia

Peacocks in the Ravenna area, breeder renounces trapping...

Press release｜”Six Priorities” for medical treatment, “One policy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy