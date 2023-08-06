Home » Jail for alias ‘La Mona’ leader of ‘Los Flacos’
The investigative work carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in coordination with the National Police, exposed Geimy Esteli Marín Mejía, alias La Mona, the alleged leader of Los Flacos, who would be responsible for multiple crimes that occurred in Cartago, Ansermanuevo , Alcalá and Obando (Valle del Cauca), and several municipalities of Risaralda.

The test material indicates that the woman, apparently, was in charge of coordinating the supply of the collection centers and the distribution of narcotics in the different points of sale. Likewise, she was the one who handled and delivered the reports of profits from drug trafficking to the leaders of ‘Los Flacos’.

Marín Mejía allegedly committed various crimes for territorial control of micro-trafficking corridors. With this action by the Prosecutor’s Office, four homicides and other criminal actions that would have been ordered to generate anxiety in the community are resolved.

One of the clarified cases occurred on July 6, 2015 in the El Llano neighborhood of the municipality of Obando (Valle del Cauca) when a 21-year-old man was killed with a firearm.

‘La Mona’ was captured in Pereira (Risaralda). She was charged with the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime aggravated by occurring with the purpose of committing homicides and drug trafficking. At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the woman was sent to jail.

