The director of the Institute of Traffic and Transportation of the Department of Arauca, Merardo Tovar Altuna, announced that on Friday, October 20 at 11:59 pm, the inter-administrative agreement 001 signed between the Transportation entity and the Traffic Police ended.

Tovar Altuna explained that this agreement began on September 21, 2022 and that during this time there was only one death due to a traffic accident, its application being highly positive in favor of saving lives on the roads.

The objective is to make a new agreement, however it is a very big effort and it does not depend only on the departmental administration, nor on the Traffic Institute, it depends on the National Directorate of the Traffic Police, according to the official explained.

the numbers dropped

It should be noted that the agreement helped Arauca reduce the number of fatalities in road accidents by 15.15% during 2022, according to the report of the Observatory of the National Road Safety Agency.

Of 32 Departments, only 7 managed to reduce deaths from road accidents and the territory was in fifth place, only below departments such as San Andrés, Amazonas, Guainía and Guaviare and ahead of Cesar and Magdalena. For the Orinoquía region made up of the departments of Arauca, Casanare, Meta and Vichada, Arauca ranked first in the reduction of deaths from road accidents.

It should be noted that the direction of the Traffic Institute, prior to the expiration of this agreement, expressed to the National Police the intention and urgency of continuing to count on the control and prevention services of the Arauca Traffic and Transportation section, which is why which, on January 11, a letter requesting support was filed with the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, and the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego for support in the management of a new agreement.

