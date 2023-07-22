Jail for alleged member of a criminal gang dedicated to kidnappings in Meta – news

At the request of a Grupo Gaula prosecutor, Aura Yaneth Rodríguez Vargas, 40, was sent to jail as the alleged perpetrator, along with other people, of stealing two dentists, father and son, under deceit, whom they allegedly held while they fled the scene, in the rural area of ​​Acacías (Meta).

The situation arose on April 27 of this year, when the woman and other people who belonged to the criminal organization Los Magnates, apparently pretending to be people with financial resources, summoned their victims to a farm to supposedly finalize the sale of a property and the purchase of dollars at a lower price.

According to an investigation, the victims arrived at the scene with 190 million pesos in cash to buy the dollars. Situation that would have been taken advantage of by the members of the organization, who would have threatened and intimidated them with firearms, physically and psychologically torturing them, to then lock them in a bathroom for hours, while they stripped them of their belongings and fled the place.

By means of a court order, Rodríguez Vargas was captured on a public road in the El Muelle neighborhood of Bogotá, by investigators from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and soldiers from the Gaula Meta Group of the National Army.

Before a court with a guarantee control function, the Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant for the crimes of aggravated simple kidnapping in competition with qualified theft and competition to commit a crime, which were not accepted.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

