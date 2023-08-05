Jail for five alleged members of the ‘Clan del Golfo’

During the operation, six firearms, ammunition, communications and computer equipment, among other items, were seized.

The investigative work carried out by the Attorney General’s Office, in coordination with the Army and the National Police, allowed the capture of five presumed members of the Jairo de Jesús Durango Restrepo Pacific Bloc of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, which commits crimes in Chocó.

The investigation reveals that the presumed members of this substructure had constant confrontations with the ‘Ernesto Che Guevara’ front of the ELN, which generated displacement and confinement of the Afro and indigenous population that inhabits the municipalities of Nóvita, Sipí, Medio San Juan and Istmina, located in the subregion of San Juan in Chocó.

A prosecutor attached to the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations (DECOC) charged those captured with the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms or ammunition for private use and personal defense. The charge was not accepted.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure on the defendants in a prison.

In the raid, 4 rifles, 1 carbine, 1 pistol, 1 fragmentation grenade, nearly 1,000 cartridges for different weapons, 13 magazines for rifles, 4 communication radios, 7 USB memories, 10 micro SD cards, 5 cell phones, 1 agenda, among other material.

