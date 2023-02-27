Five police officers and one civilian were prosecuted for the crime of concussion by a criminal judge of the Medellín circuit. According to the probative material, the uniformed officers charged merchants for not seizing their merchandise.

The uniformed men are: the mayor of the National Police Rafael Eduardo Huérfano Alfonso and the patrolmen Nider Alexis Monroy Giraldo, José Miguel Barrera López and Luis Antonio Pineda Marín, who were sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison. Deputy Mayor Fernando Poloche Urbina, sentenced to 10 years and 1 month; and the individual Fabio de Jesús Gómez Tabares at 8 years and 2 months.

The events investigated occurred in May 2018 and March 2021 when the defendants took advantage of their positions as members of the Fiscal and Customs Police (Polfa) they would have demanded from several people payments of between 500,000 and 1,500,000 so as not to retain merchandise, allegedly, involved in irregularities with the tax administration.

Judicial police work showed that the personal data of the victims was illegally extracted by the defendants from the shipping guides that rested in the offices of a shipping company.

Uniforms of the Dijin of the National Police captured those now sentenced in December 2021. By decision of the judge in the case, the convicted must serve the sentences in a penitentiary center. This decision was appealed before the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Medellín.