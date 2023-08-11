Jail for former CTI official in Meta accused of bribing a kidnapping witness – news

At the end of the first year of government of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, the Land Restitution Unit reported that in the department of Meta, 4,056 hectares have been restituted, corresponding to 22 sentences issued by specialized judges and magistrates, which shows that the policy in favor of the victims of dispossession and forced abandonment of lands is advancing steadily in this region of the country.

César Santoyo, director of the URT in Meta, pointed out that in this period 72 people have benefited, 42 of them are women victims of the conflict and who have received resources of the order of $119 million for the implementation of their productive projects in lines of livestock and coffee and cocoa crops.

The current government’s commitment to change has allowed progress in providing timely care to applicants. In the last year, the territorial Meta, received 256 new claims, of which 163 are currently pending. While in the judicial stage, 45 cases have been brought to justice.

In the ethnic route, the main achievement is the admission by the courts of the demand that seeks the restitution of 954,000 hectares to the Nukak community, located in the municipalities of San José and El Retorno, in Guaviare. In addition, boost is being given to ethnic cases established in Meta and Guaviare, achieving the characterization of the reservations: Caño Negro and La Asunción and the ASEIMPOME settlement, which seek the restoration of territorial rights of 149 families located in 3,927 hectares.

Finally, it is highlighted that for the first time since the implementation of the Victims and Land Restitution Law, the endorsement of the public force was obtained to begin the intervention of about 47,000 hectares in the urban centers of the municipalities of Miraflores and El Retorno, in Guaviare, where there are more than 500 applications; and with the accompaniment of the military and police forces, 101 field trips were carried out for georeferencing work on properties requested for restitution in Meta and Guaviare.

