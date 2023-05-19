Jail for soldier who stole ammunition from a Chocó battalion

A parcel that arrived in Bogotá from the Unión Panamericana municipality (Chocó) on September 9, 2022, set off alarms at a shipping company in the capital of the Republic.

The package, whose final destination was Florencia (Caquetá), was scanned at the shipping company. When verifying its contents, officials from the transport company observed that there were 10 boxes with ammunition inside.

Judicial police work established that the delivery of the package was apparently made by Second Corporal Luis Diego Tovar Montealegre of the Army, a member of a battalion based in Chocó. The investigative entity determined that the uniformed officer would have asked a woman to send the order, presumably, for her mother; she who needed batteries for solar panels.

The evidence collected allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to establish that the recipients of the cargo would allegedly be illegal armed groups that commit crimes in the eastern part of the country. The cartridges would belong to the battalion of which the non-commissioned officer is a part; because when doing a count in the military garrison, it was found that 474 556 caliber cartridges were missing.

The defendant was captured by servers of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office in Caquetá, supported by uniforms from the Military Gaula and the Florencia National Police.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant with the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying weapons for the exclusive use of the Military Forces or explosives.

The forcefulness of the probative material exposed by the prosecuting entity made the defendant accept the charges against him and a judge sheltered him with an insurance measure in a prison.