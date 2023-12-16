Jail for subject who defrauded journalists from all over the country – news

The national government reiterated that the gap in gasoline prices has already been closed, and that there are no longer two increases as expected, but rather there will be only one that will be made in the month of January 2024.

President Gustavo Petro reported through his X account (formerly Twitter): “We have managed to close the price gap and end the gasoline subsidy. A final increase awaits us and from there the price will fluctuate with the fluctuations of the international price.”

The president thanked, on the same social network, “the patience and good will of the population that consumes this merchandise,” and added that “closing the gap will improve the fiscal stability of the State.” Likewise, he urged the use of cleaner fuels.

Faced with the closing of the gap in the price of gasoline, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla González, had announced this week that in December there will be no increase in the price of that fuel, and that instead of two more increases it would only be necessary to do a readjustment in January to close the gap in the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund regarding gasoline.

“We are evaluating how much is needed to close the gap (of the FEPC). Almost there. I think we had said that three were missing, one has already been done. Two would be missing. “I think we’re only going to need another one in January,” Bonilla said.

In a debate in Commissions V of the Senate and Chamber, the Minister of Finance explained that the FEPC deficit for the year 2023 alone will be $21.4 billion. This is because the previous administration did not readjust fuel prices when it should have done so since 2020, before the pandemic.

“We still need to make the diesel adjustment, the gasoline adjustment is already finished, but when we finish closing that gap it will cost more than $100 billion. In 2021 that deficit cost $11 billion; In 2022 it will cost $37 billion and in 2023 it will cost $21.4 billion,” said Bonilla.

In 2010 the country consumed 3.5 million gallons per day of diesel, and today it consumes 5.2 million gallons/day, that is, 40% more, and the prices. 40% more than 2010, without the price having been readjusted.

What follows is a table with the transporters to show them what our perspective is regarding diesel, since they know that the price has been frozen for four years, and that at some point it is time to look at this issue; Once the total gap in fuel prices – gasoline and ACPM – is closed, the market will be governed by international reference prices, concluded the Minister of Finance.

Currently, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is $14,564, while that of ACPM is $9,065.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

