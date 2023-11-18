Home » Jail for subject who ordered the murder of his former partner
News

Jail for subject who ordered the murder of his former partner

by admin
Jail for subject who ordered the murder of his former partner

A guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in a detention center against a man, as alleged responsible for the crime of aggravated femicide, as a determiner.

According to the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, the events were recorded on December 12, 2022, in a sector of the Torres de Leandro Díaz neighborhood of Valledupar (Cesar), where the victim, who was traveling on a motorcycle, was injured in several opportunities with a firearm, causing death.

According to the information provided by witnesses, videos from security cameras, photographs and interviews, it was determined that Bermúdez Bermúdez had met with two people in a hotel in that area where they finalized details to commit the act.

Likewise, information was obtained related to threats made against the victim by her former partner, due to the woman’s refusal to return to his side.

The capture of the man was carried out by servers from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), on November 13, in the La Florida neighborhood of Distraction (La Guajira). It should be noted that, due to these same events, the Prosecutor’s Office managed to send Osmer Enrique Mendoza Rodríguez to jail in February of this year, who would be the person in charge of driving the motorcycle on which the hitman who committed the homicide traveled.

See also  He used a diary to count down the shooting and may have already "practiced" killing a man and child: this is the Prague shooter

You may also like

Work of the Government Council on Thursday February...

Laureate Thesis on mercury in the Bebará River

Xi Jinping presided over the fourth meeting of...

Von der Leyen wants to travel to Kiev...

The fight for the secret service — what...

Father shoots and kills his son in Miami-Dade...

Positive public hearing on the Pasto-Popayán Dual Carriageway...

Xinyue Community, Xinsheng Street, Yangzhou: Winter training for...

Zell Castle Talks cover topic with “unbroken explosiveness”

She almost lost her life after giving birth....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy