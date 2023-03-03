Some 310,000 bovines and buffaloes, a figure equivalent to 17.7 percent of the total frame population, have already been vaccinated in the border areas with Venezuela against foot-and-mouth disease, in compliance with the order issued by the authorities to preserve the sanitary status. throughout the Colombian territory.

This was announced by the statistical report of the cycle corresponding to the first week of activities that was carried out consecutively and uninterrupted between February 20 and 26, 2023.

The management progress of SINIGÁN-SAGARI was announced by the Colombian Agricultural Institute, ICA, and the Colombian Federation of Livestock Farmers, FEDEGÁN, a union that administers the National Livestock Fund, FNG, and is the direct executor of the vaccination campaign .

Said management reveals that the additional cycle of 2023 is progressing successfully and according to forecasts in the 5 departments: Arauca, Cesar, La Guajira, Norte de Santander, Vichada and Boyacá (only in Cubará).

The first 7 days of execution of this animal vaccination campaign have passed without setbacks and in accordance with what was previously established.

The figures of the statistical advance

According to statistical progress, between February 20 and 26, 310,000 animals of the 1.8 million that make up the population projected by the ICA to be armored and immunized against the aforementioned animal disease have been vaccinated.

In the 5 departments that make up the border area with Venezuela, of the 310,248 immunized specimens, 305,606 correspond to bovines and 4,642 to buffalo cattle.

This work has been carried out on 9,500 farms out of the 54,000 projected, this is the equivalent of 17.6 percent of the cattle farms in these geographic regions.

Preliminary figures report that the department of La Guajira leads the vaccination level to date, in fact, it registers 19.7 percent of the total, followed by Cesar (19.3%), Arauca (16.6%), Norte de Santander (15.5%) and Vichada (11.2%). In the department of Boyacá, where only the existing inventory of the municipality of Cubará is vaccinated, the preliminary advance to date is 30%.

virtual programming

This vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease, considered as additional, has the novelty of scheduling it virtually, that is, that farmers will only be able to schedule the day, time and date of the respective vaccination on their farm producing foot-and-mouth disease with a phone call. animals.

Source: FEDEGAN

