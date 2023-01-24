Home News Jail for the man who beat his ex-wife in Gaira
News

Jail for the man who beat his ex-wife in Gaira

by admin
Jail for the man who beat his ex-wife in Gaira

a prosecutor of Care Center for Victims of Domestic ViolenceCavif, managed to prosecute a 39-year-old man, accused of being responsible for the crime of violence

aggravated intrafamilial

It may interest you: The man who almost killed his ex-wife with clubs in Plato goes to jail

The events occurred on January 15, in a building located in the Gaira sector, Santa Marta areaaccording to the authorities report.

The information indicates that Jesus Clemente Perez Rodriguezwho was arrested by court order by officials of the metropolitan police apparently, he hit his 29-year-old ex-wife causing bruises.

At the time, he was taken amid strict security measures to the headquarters of the Immediate Reaction Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office where it was left at the disposal of a judicial office.

In preliminary hearings, the capture was legalized, The Prosecutor’s Office transferred the indictmentwhose charges were not accepted by the defendant.

More information: A man who would have burned his ex-partner in Santa Marta with a lighter is in prison

Faced with this situation, a municipal criminal judge with a guarantee control function, he was imposed a measure of insurance in a prison, for which he was transferred to a detention center in the region.

See also  The CCP’s first document after the Beidaihe meeting hints that Xi Jinping will be re-elected for another five years | Reelection | Red Head Document | Rule of Law

You may also like

Qingdao issued a yellow warning for urban ice...

For a vacation, the Attorney General’s Office filed...

See the new automobile tax payment dates

Carrying garbage bags with you when traveling makes...

Colombia Humana goes only to the mayor’s office...

People from all over the world participate in...

180 pre-Columbian pieces returned to Colombia from Italy

The flavor of the new year is strong,...

Improves outlook for direct sales business

Dani Alves, transferred to another prison for security

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy