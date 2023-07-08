Jail for Venezuelans accused of extorting merchants in Villavicencio – news

The National Council of Cultural Heritage approved the application of the fruit carts of Lejanías to be part of the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage at the national level.

This unanimous decision by the Council allows the bearers of the tradition and the departmental government, through the Departmental Institute of Culture of Meta (IDCM), to work on the preparation of the Special Safeguarding Plan (PES) of this manifestation.

“This means that at this moment we begin a new stage, which consists of the PES, which will be presented to the National Council of Cultural Heritage with the participation of the forklift drivers of the municipality of Lejanías so that it can be declared a nation’s heritage” , explained Jhon Moreno Riaño, writer and researcher at IDCM.

In order to make the application, in the year 2022 the community, in coordination with the IDCM and the Mayor’s Office of Lejanías, held several workshops to prepare a work of identification, characterization, consultation and diagnosis of the manifestation that in 2019 was declared, together with the agricultural floats of Granada, Intangible Cultural Heritage of the department of Meta.

It should be noted that in recent years the expression forklift gained departmental force and has been present in various spaces for dissemination and participation such as the Joropódromo de Villavicencio, the Joropo International Tournament, Expoartesanías in Bogotá, the Bogotá International Book Fair, the Folkloric and tourist festival of the plain in San Martín, the Festival of the Llanera Harvest in Granada and even, in exchanges of knowledge with silleteros.

Today Meta celebrates that the vocation and agricultural and artisan tradition of the people from Lejana, which is expressed and symbolized through the fruit carts and their parade, are one step closer to being included as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Colombia.

Source: Government of Meta

