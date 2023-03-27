Home News Jails, the crime call centers
Jails, the crime call centers

The video recorded by “Negro Ober” from the Palogordo prison, in Girón, Santander, in which he threatens the police and merchants of Atlántico, as retaliation for the capture of his wife, shows how far the prisons in Colombia are to fulfill their mission, because, first, they do not prevent criminals from continuing to commit crimes and, second, they do not promote a process of re-socialization.

Beyond the inspection carried out by the Gaula and the Inpec to the cell of this delinquent, it is necessary that measures be adopted to avoid that, due to inefficiency or corruption of the prison authorities, the penitentiaries continue to function as call centers from where delinquents of all the pelambres continue to coordinate their illegal activities.

More than this type of searches, which are media operations that respond to the situation of a scandal, what is required is a purification of the prison system, to prevent the detention centers from being turned into criminal headquarters and private clubs in where, in addition to continuing to commit crimes, people who have harmed society have extralegal comforts, such as the luxuries allowed to politicians convicted of acts of corruption.

One of the great difficulties in the fight against crime is, precisely, what happens inside prisons, because what is the use of local authorities taking action to capture criminals, if later the prison system does not guarantee that they stop commit crimes, at least, while they are deprived of liberty.

Today, Colombian prisons are the great centers from where extortion and fraud are coordinated under the authorities’ noses.

For this reason, an effective fight against crime must begin with an anti-corruption purge of the prison system.

