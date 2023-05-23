Home » Jaime Arizabaleta imitates Bukele’s proposal to win votes in Cali
Jaime Arizabaleta imitates Bukele's proposal to win votes in Cali

Jaime Arizabaleta imitates Bukele’s proposal to win votes in Cali

During the audiovisual, with some reference sketches of the prison project, he acknowledged that just as the Salvadoran head of state did, in Colombia it is also possible to carry out a project of such magnitude.

“They ran out of guachafita! We are going to build this prison through a public-private alliance so that criminals come here and stop harming our families and society. If Bukele did it in El Salvador Why aren’t we going to do it here in Cali?

Jaime Arizabaleta’s proposals for the Mayor’s Office of Cali

The lawyer and conservative activist Jaime Arizabaleta announced on Tuesday his candidacy for Mayor of Santiago Cali, which was once the civic city, Arizabaleta began his video.

Subsequently, images of clashes between citizens began to appear, wanting to imply that the city has fallen into the hands of the underworld, leaving citizens vulnerable.

“If we continue to sleep, they will continue to steal our efforts and kill our dreams.”

He synthesized what would be his government plan in three steps:

  1. Uncover the “rotten pots of Jorge Iván Ospina”.
  2. Get advice from the Nayib Bukele model
  3. Build a social and urban plan
