Jaime Kaviedes leaves prison after receiving a habeas corpus

Former Ecuadorian soccer player Jaime Iván Kaviedes regained his freedom this Monday, after being detained since last Saturday due to a confusing incident that went viral on social networks.

The emblematic Ecuadorian international was arrested on Saturday in the Ecuadorian city of Tena, accused of leading a scandal in a fast food establishment, an incident that was recorded by several neighbors.

Kaviedes’ lawyer, also former soccer player Dalo Bucaram, had filed a habeas corpus appeal because he considered his client’s detention unjust.

The arrest of Kaviedes by a group of police officers has generated harsh controversy since a video that circulated online about the event quickly went viral on social networks.

In the video, Kaviedes was observed handcuffed, barefoot and in an apparent state of intoxication, when he resisted arrest, while one of the agents sprayed a substance that could be pepper spray in his face.

Kaviedes showed his talent and scoring ability through twenty teams in America and Europe, among them, Celta de Vigo and Real Valladolid, after his time at Italian Peruggia, Portuguese Porto and English Crystal Palace, among others.

He also shone with the Ecuadorian team, scoring the goal in the historic qualification for the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. He also scored a goal in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Kaviedes has the all-time scorer mark in Ecuador, as he scored 43 goals, with the Emelec shirt in 1998, which also earned him the title of scorer that year in all leagues worldwide.

The life of “Nine” Kaviedes, as they also call him, has not been rosy, since as a child he lost his parents in a road accident, so his maternal grandfather, Benjamín Llorente, took over his upbringing. EFE