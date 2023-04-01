Home News Jaime Luis Campillo goes for the crown at the Vallenato Festival 2023
Through his social networks, the accordion player of the vallenato singer Rafa Pérez, Jaime Luis Campilloofficially announced his Registration for the 56th version of the Vallenato Festival.

Campillo, amateur vallenato king in 2012shared the names of who will be their companions in this new challenge.

Jesus gives us dreams to conquer them, here we go once again by the hand of God. This year accompanied by @jjmurgasoficial and @yayoferias. We have his support and we are going for that crown”, wrote the accordion player in the publication.

As it is, he too Latin Grammy nominee in 2019, will seek to conquer the crown again after 11 years, this time in the professional category.

