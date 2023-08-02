Jaipur. RPF constable Chetan Singh’s brutality in Mumbai Express train, fourth victim identified as Syed Saifuddin of Hyderabad

Jaipur. Brutality of RPF Constable Chetan Singh in Mumbai Express

The fourth deceased was identified as Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Hyderabad

He was shot by asking the name: The accused of the deceased’s uncle, the video went viral

Hyderabad: 01. August

Total July 31 the morning of 30-5 From Mumbai 100 Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbai Express Train No. 12956 near Pal Ghar, Jaipur at a distance of Km.RPF) constable Chetan Singh killed four people with his automatic weapon by targeting four people with bullets.

According to media reports, the brutal RPF constable Chetan Singh, whose duty was to protect the passengers, drove the train’s bogie no. B-5 I asked my Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tikka Ram Meena of RPF.57 years old) was shot later this fanatic bogey no S-6 The two passengers killed in his attack yesterday were identified as Abdul Qadir (64 years old) and Asghar Abbas Ali (48 years old) was done as

While another dead passenger of this attack has been identified as Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Bazar Ghat, Nampalli area of ​​Telangana’s capital Hyderabad.

After this incident yesterday, the Indian Express quoted an official of Western Railway as saying that the firing took place after a discussion on communities!! According to the Indian Express report, Chetan Singh first shot ASI Takaram Meena with his ARM rifle. B-5 opened fire inside the coach and then shot at Abdul Qadir, a resident of Madhubani. Later he killed an unidentified person in the pantry car, and S-6 moved to Koch where he shot dead Asghar Abbas Ali, a bangle seller from Jaipur. The unidentified man has now been identified as Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Nampuli, Hyderabad.

A video of Muhammad Wajid Pasha, the uncle of the deceased Syed Saifuddin, has gone viral on social media. While talking to the media, he is calling the tragic incident in the Jaipur-Mumbai Express as a terrorist attack, saying that his nephew Syed Saif. Seth of Uddin said that Chetan Singh had asked Syed Saifuddin for his name before shooting him.

Mohammad Wajid Pasha, uncle of the deceased Saifuddin said that the native land of the deceased Syed Saifuddin is Bidar and he is going to Mumbai along with his brothers.

Yesterday, after this Rooh Farsa incident, President of Hind Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen and Member of Parliament for Hyderabad Constituency, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, released the video of RPF constable Chetan Singh. While tweeting, it was written that “This is a terrorist attack, in which Muslims were specifically targeted.” This is the result of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech and dislike of Narendra Modi.

In one of his tweets made this evening, President of All India Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen and Member of Parliament for Hyderabad Constituency Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi has written that

The fourth victim of the Jaipur Express terror attack has been identified as Syed Saifullah, a resident of Bazar Ghat Nampally. In their wake 3 The daughters are the youngest daughter only 6 of the month.

Barrister Owaisi further wrote in his tweet that AIMIM Nampally MLA Jafar Hussain has been with the family for the past few hours and is in touch with the authorities to bring the dead body to Hyderabad on their request. In this tweet, the office tagged Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and state minister KTR and requested them to support the bereaved family in this difficult time.

The fourth victim of the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been identified as Syed Saifullah. He was a resident of Bazaarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA @Jaffarhusainmla is with the family for the past few hours &… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 1, 2023

On the other hand, RPF officials and certain media groups claim that Chetan Singh is a hot-tempered person who gets angry easily. Also, after the incident yesterday, PTI quoted a senior police official. It was reported that RPF constable Chetan Singh, who was shot, is suffering from mental instability.

In the social media, questions are being raised that how the beasts involved in such incidents become victims of immediate mental imbalance? If so, then why was he assigned to guard the train passengers with a weapon? And after his brutality, why did he stand near a dead body and speak provocatively and take the names of political leaders? And why did you mention the media?

According to a report by NDTV, speaking to reporters after the incident yesterday, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector General (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha rejected the reports that the firing was the result of a dispute, he said. He went out of his way to shoot his senior. Then he killed whoever he saw. Officials are refusing to call the incident communal.

