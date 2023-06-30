Jair Bolsonaro is out of the political race for 8 years

With four votes in favor and one against, the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) decided to politically disqualify the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, for a period of eight years. The sanction was imposed after accusations of “abuse of power” during his presidential term, which will prevent the leader of the Liberal Party from participating in the 2026 presidential elections.

According to the TSE, the events occurred during a meeting called by Bolsonaro at the headquarters of the Presidency, with the presence of 50 foreign ambassadors, the former president vehemently questioned the electoral system and raised doubts about the impartiality of the Brazilian judiciary. The event was broadcast on public television and on the social networks of the captain of the Army reserve.

The investigating judge in the case, Benedito Gonçalves, who was the first to vote in favor of the sentence, affirmed that, during the meeting, Bolsonaro raised unfounded suspicions about the electronic ballot boxes, which Brazil has used, without complaints of fraud since 1996. This conduct was considered an abuse of power and a clear interference in the electoral process.

However, Raúl Araújo, the only magistrate who voted against the sanction, argued that Justice should have a “minimum intervention” in the electoral process and considered that Bolsonaro’s speech, although reprehensible in certain aspects, did not have an effect. significant in delegitimizing the polls, which is the central point of the complaint against him.

After hearing the ruling, Jair Bolsonaro stated that Congress could grant him an amnesty in case of being convicted by the electoral Justice. “The amnesty is provided for in the democratic regime and it is Parliament that decides it”, he told reporters.

In addition, the former president announced that he intends to appeal to the Supreme Court to try to recover his political rights in case of being disqualified. “I will talk with my lawyers and there will be an appeal before the Federal Supreme Court,” he declared in an interview

