Jairo Varela Salsa Museum

On December 9, 2014, when Maestro Jairo de Fátima Varela Martínez, one of the greatest exponents of Colombian salsa would have celebrated his birthday, opened the doors to the world of the majestic Jairo Varela museum, one of the most sacred of the musical history of Grupo Niche and the life of its creator, which is also to date one of the most important tourist attractions in Cali.

The museum, promoted by Cristina Varela, who is the penultimate daughter of the composer, highlights the artistic life of the creator of Niche through some prizes, a private collection of his instruments, some of the impeccable and expensive suits that the maestro wore in life , some scores, hundreds of photographic archives that expose the life of the artist from different facets and some very important pieces such as a dress and the wig of the Cuban Guarachera Celia Cruz which was donated to be exhibited in the world capital of salsa .

But far from what the museum means today, it is important to turn back the many challenges that the Varelas have faced, such as the opposition from the JAC of the centenary neighborhood at that time for the location of this project, two years after the closure of the museum. museum for the pandemic and the remodeling of the square of the caleñidad Jairo Varela named after the decision of the then mayor Rodrigo Guerrero, as a tribute to the legacy of the teacher and his contribution to the culture of Cali, a former mayor who also supported the placement of the innovative sculpture of the bells installed in this small square that, in a large-scale reproduction, has the word Niche embedded in it, which is adorned by light bulbs and has a spectacle of melodious songs from the orchestra inside.

The work, which is an artistic symbol made by the Architect of the Universidad del Valle Fredy Pantoja, completes what is today one of the largest cultural circuits in honor of a Colombian artist who, paradoxically, in his native Chocó and his B/ventura y caney de In an ungrateful way, they have not recognized him as he deserves despite the lyrics with deep reflections made of salsa that the Niche group immortalized with titles against racism as they did with (They have taken the thing), with their protest against elitism and injustices with (A litmus test) and its risky creation towards the fragility of heterosexuality with (I don’t drink with a man).

Currently, after the pandemic and the infrastructure adjustments, firmer than ever in history, the Jairo Varela salsa museum last December 9 on the birth of the maestro with the exhibition Touching the sky with your hands and the declaration of the Niche orchestra as a country brand, the museum reopened its doors with a massive influx of foreigners and locals who reaffirmed the gratitude of Cali Pachanguero with the memory of the immortal Jairo Varela, who Cristina and her five siblings keep as one of their most precious jewels as tribute to his father, who in life always made the removal of decorations.

