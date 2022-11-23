Home News Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail journey: Indonesian ambition meets Chinese chess game – BBC News 中文
News

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail journey: Indonesian ambition meets Chinese chess game – BBC News 中文

by admin
Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail journey: Indonesian ambition meets Chinese chess game – BBC News 中文
  • Chen Yan
  • BBC Chinese reporter from Indonesia

news/240/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/B4AD/production/_127735264_bandung2_xinhua.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Xinhua

image captiontext,

On the evening of November 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo watched the trial operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail in Bali.

“Start!” Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued instructions at the same time, and witnessed the trial operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway (Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway) jointly built by the two countries through a video connection. After the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 16, before the bilateral talks between the leaders of the two countries, they specially participated in the above-mentioned links.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway connects the capital Jakarta and the fourth largest city, Bandung, with a total length of 142 kilometers, roughly equivalent to the distance from Beijing to Tianjin, or the distance from Taipei to Taichung; after completion, the running speed will reach 350 kilometers per hour, reducing the traffic time between the two places from three Hours shortened to just over 40 minutes.

This railway is special to both China and Indonesia:

For China, it is the first high-speed railway export order of China’s general contract, which may set standards and provide experience for more exports in the future. In the context of Chinese media, high-speed rail is considered one of China’s four major contemporary inventions (the other three are mobile payment, online shopping, and shared bicycles), and it is the one with the highest added value that has export capabilities.

You may also like

Autism, in Belluno inclusion starts from the kitchen...

The squeeze on “open and close” shops is...

Exploring the road to Chinese-style modernization | Let’s...

Kamala Harris in the Philippines on the front...

Castellamonte, new life for the former hospital of...

Russia “terrorist state”, but the M5S in the...

Epidemic situation in China: “Twenty Points” implemented 10...

Very few young people hired in the Municipalities....

Guangdong Adjusts 2023 College Entrance Examination Examination Arrangement...

Weather forecast: another cyclone arriving at the weekend

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy