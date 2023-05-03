Jama’at al-Da’wah wal-Tableegh holds its usual meeting in the city of Ziri bin Attia

Mohamed Sharky

A tent was set up next to the headquarters of the Jama’at al-Da’wah wa’l-Tabligh, which is located in the vicinity of the industrial district in the city of Oujda, to host its usual meeting, which began immediately after Eid al-Fitr, over the course of days. Among the attendees was the famous singer Abd al-Hadi Belkhayat, who joined this group years ago, and found what he was looking for in it.

The focus of this year’s meeting was to study the escalating problems of the Islamic nation, which are attributed to the weakness of its faith balance, and it has become in dire need to strengthen this balance by returning to the teachings of its religion, following the example of what was reformed by the righteous predecessor.

It is known that this global group has headquarters in all parts of the world, and it has its sheikhs and supporters who do their best to continue to provide all Muslims with the correct Islamic education according to the prophetic approach, and its means in that is to convey the message of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and his companions. The honorable, may God be pleased with them all and the followers and their followers among the righteous predecessors, may God have mercy on them, and that is with kind words, smiling faces, and lowering the wing to everyone who is targeted by this call.

The beautiful thing about calling and conveying this group is that it is open to all segments of society, rich and poor, special and general, without selectiveness, and it is thoughtful of everyone, and loves good for all. In the manner of going out in the path of God for periods that may be short or long, and they are subject to self-denial, and they receive procedural emulation of the Sunnah of the Chosen One, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in all his cases at the hands of its sheikhs, in devotion and behavior. They imbibe these Sunnahs, and accompany them with softness and gentleness, and lower the wing, and take into account their conditions and circumstances, whatever they are, and address them with the kind word, and endear them to sincere repentance, and the desire to get out of the situations of heedlessness of their religion to the situations of returning to its pure source.

How many people are lost in this life, may God the Most High grant him from among the members of this blessed group, who once again ignites the spark of faith in his heart, so that his life is transformed from a life of suffering and turmoil caused by a weak balance of faith, to a calm and reassuring life with a balance of faith that is growing day by day, and his heart has been relieved by Embracing the Sunnahs of the Chosen One, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and adoring them, and imbibing them in his daily life, and he has thus transformed into a person of good nature, gentle in manners, soft in side, loving goodness to all people with altruism after a trace that left her irreversibly, and with humility after arrogance, and following his example after selfishness and arrogance Pride…

What is also beautiful about this good group is that its members are models of great humility, in secret and in public. They are not swayed by what some of those preoccupied with calling to God Almighty or those who are considered to be swayed by arrogance make them look at others with arrogance, pride, and contempt, and they address them from ivory towers that they imagine. And their method of reprimanding, and the insulting and sarcastic word, and their despairing of what they think is a will that no one else can comprehend with them, and they delve into issues that are far from the conditions and concerns of the general Muslims, and they review their selling in knowledge and knowledge, and they list the honorable sources and references, and they criticize those who do not know them. With ignorance and shortcomings, and at the same time they expel those who might seek it, claiming that they are the only ones who monopolize its immersion and decipher its mysteries… to other behaviors that indicate that vanity is empowered by themselves.

And with the presence of people like these who are full of conversations on social media, and they are flocking to it, the group of Da’wah and Tabligh proceeds at a steady pace, teaching the general public what is directly related to their lives and their concerns regarding worship and noble dealings from the Sunnahs of the Chosen One, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, with humility, softness, and self-denial. It is exposed to the criticism of some critics who imagine to them that the field of calling to God Almighty and informing about His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, is a monopoly on them, and it is not permissible for others to approach it, otherwise the goal of their criticism would be ridiculed and ridiculed.

Finally, we wish this virtuous group and its members every success in their da’wah and preaching them with good words and smiling faces, and we ask God Almighty for their acceptance, good fortune, and abundant reward.