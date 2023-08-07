Jamaica great rival of the Colombia women’s team

Next Tuesday the tricolor will face the Jamaicans for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The time is coming for a new final match for the Colombian Women’s National Team, which will be next Tuesday where they will face the difficult Jamaican National Team, for the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in Melbourne, Australia .

This after an almost perfect group stage, in which they achieved a historic victory against Germany and finished leaders of Group H. Currently, the national team is already finalizing the details of the commitment, which will have one of the great revelations of the tournament and that left Brazil out of the orbital tournament.

What is known about Jamaica? In what has been seen of the World Cup, it is a team that uses the wings a lot and has quite physical football.

But delving a little deeper into their game, the journalist specializing in women’s soccer, Daniel Chalela, from the Femenina Fútbol outlet and who has constantly followed each World Cup match, commented that they have improved a lot in the last four years.

“Regarding their first World Cup in France 2019, I think they have improved considerably, on that occasion they could not get past the group stage and now they have shown that they can measure themselves against important teams,” Chalela said.

“It will also be a very physical team, playing with a back four, but when they don’t have the ball they are very good at defending, leaving Khadija Shaw, the Manchester City striker, alone in attack. That is Jamaican football, counterattacking, in which Colombia must be very careful with their exits on the wings”, added the Colombian journalist.

For the moment, those led by Nelson Abadía have already equaled or even on paper, it can be said that they surpassed what had been the best participation in Canada 2015. But there is confidence that they can reach the desired quarterfinals, as mentioned Carmen Rodallega, former player of the National Team.

“The historic victory against Germany has already been achieved, but anything can also happen as seen against Morocco. Colombia has been progressing, it is an open final and I dream that we will reach the quarterfinals, because the team has what it takes; You have to correct certain details, but you can advance in the round ”.

Everything is ready, all that remains is for the ball to roll in Melbourne and for Colombia to continue making history in this Cup.

