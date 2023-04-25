James involved in another scandal frequented strippers in Greece

After the Colombian player terminated his contract with Olympiacos, with whom he had a football relationship until June of this year.

The future of James Rodríguez is unknown after he left the Olympiacos of Greece team that he joined in September 2022 after parting ways with Al Rayyan in Qatar. The midfielder 10 of the national team is in the eye of the hurricane after a publication on Facebook, which ensures that Rodríguez used to party to parties as a member of the Greek team.

And although his level was praised many times by the Greek media, it did not end in the best way for the Colombian, a pattern that has been repeated in recent years. The truth is that in Greece there is talk of the life that James Rodríguez led outside the courts, since the Olympiacos bar, which calls itself Gate 7, after a publication where he harshly criticized the club’s managers as well as several players , among them the one born in Cúcuta.

In the Facebook post, the bar assured that the ’10’ of the Colombian team was constantly partying during his stay on Greek soil. “This year we saw one of the worst Olympiacos of the decade, an Olympiacos that was certainly not the one we have dreamed of since last June, James was what other Greek teams could only dream of signing him, but he was nothing more than a patron in the clubs. of striptease.

Brazilian side Botafogo are the only team to have made an official offer for James, but Indonesian Super League side Persib Bandung have confirmed to Tribun News that they hope to sign the former Everton player. Rodríguez would be considered the most expensive player in the history of Indonesian football.

Currently, according to the Transfermarkt portal, the price after leaving Olympiakos is 9 million euros. However, Tribun News reported that the transfer rumors about him came from an Instagram account called liga wakanda Indonesia, which reports rumors about rumors, departures and arrivals of players in the Asian Super League. For James, the move to Persib Bandung is classified as a rumor.

Despite the devaluation of recent seasons, James Rodríguez continues to be one of the highest paid free agents, according to Transfermarkt, along with his Real Madrid teammate Isco Alarcón.