James Llanos Gómez – The Journal

James Llanos Gómez – The Journal

AIt used to be believed that art that depicted nature and the world of objects with beauty, proportions, and lots of technique belonged to artists. Nothing more false than that statement or that belief; Today in the contemporary world the most important thing than art is imagination with creativity. A work is an object among others given to expertise with sensitivity; it is just a substance, where any material treated with love and confidence can be a work of art, a moment that unites the creator and his environment, with the ideas and feelings to speak with another language.

Art curator and exceptional artist from Pereira. Recognition to James Llanos Gómez for his great work in the promotion and development of culture and art in the Coffee Region.

