The Colombian team completed its second training session, under the orders of Néstor Lorenzo, in the Korean city of Seoul, waiting for what will be the double day of friendly matches against South Korea and Japan, on March 24 and 28 respectively. Among the last players who reported to the concentration hotel are Juan Fernando Quintero, James Rodríguez and Rafael Santos Borré.

At dawn on Tuesday, March 21 in Colombia, night on the Asian continent, the national team trained on the field with 18 soccer players at the Goyang Stadium in the capital of the Asian country. The practice included a warm-up in the gym, followed by ball work on the court with an emphasis on mobility and precision. Of the 23 players who already wear the national team’s clothing, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Castaño, Yílmar Velásquez, James Rodríguez and Matheus Uribe did not have fieldwork.

The last player to join the concentration will be Diego Valoyes, expected on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, this after playing the 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat of Talleres de Córdoba against Banfield in the Argentine League. Prior to the training, Carlos Cuesta and Camilo Vargas spoke to the media, who managed to witness the first 15 minutes of the training.

In addition to this, the players received a visit from the Colombian Embassy in Korea. A cultural exchange activity led by the Korean Culture Association was held at the concentration hotel, where the soccer players and the coaching staff had the opportunity to learn about the hanbok, the traditional Korean dress worn since ancient times.

Camilo Vargas: “These rivals are a beautiful opportunity for those of us who are in the process”

One of the players called to start, at least in one of the friendly matches, is goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. The Bogotano comes from completing two games without conceding a goal with Atlas de México and being one of the most outstanding of his team in the Liga MX. The former Deportivo Cali and Independiente Santa Fe youth squad has been part of the process since the era of José Néstor Pékerman

“There are two games to continue in the construction of what is wanted as a team and as a National Team. They are two very strong rivals and it is a beautiful opportunity, both for those of us who have come through various processes and for the new generations who are adapting”.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper assured that current football has evolved a lot on all continents and it is difficult for there to be a team that is clearly superior to another. In addition, he referred to the figure of the Korean team, Heung Min-Son and marked the strong points.

“The news of the teams and players, not only in Asia but worldwide, is a constant evolution that leads us to try much harder. They will be closed games and disputed technically and tactically. He is a player who makes a difference in his selection. His speed, his agility, his punch with both legs. He is going to start from the structural thing that we can do as a Selection ”.

Carlos Cuesta: “The only way to earn your stay is by playing and doing well”

Another of the players whose good moment at the club level suggests that he will start is the central defender of KRC Genk from Belgium, Carlos Cuesta. The Atlético Nacional youth squad is confident of maintaining his unbeaten streak, which dates back to the beginning of the Néstor Lorenzo era:

“Not losing is a good thing for the National Team, you want to compete and win. Having that possibility of going unbeaten in games, whether with a win or a draw, supports the process and gives confidence as a player.”

He also referred to the Colombian selection process that he has been carrying out for years and the possibility of being in the next South American Qualifier for the 2026 World Cup that will begin in September of this year:

“There are us who have been in a process for years and we have been close to the National Team and we want to be there. The only way to earn your stay is to come here, play, do well and have the coach’s support. It is a time in which the coach, the coaching staff and the players are allowed to have more confidence to better reach the Qualifiers, although the wait is a bit long, one has to take it in favor”. with Infobae

