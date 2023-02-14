Colombia has been on the radar of European teams and worldwide, due to the quality of the soccer players that have emerged, as in the case of James Rodriguez, who was one of the greatest figures of 2014, but now he is not noticeable at his best, however, his latest performances give a different picture.

Although he did not have a good start from the Real MadridHis arrival at English Everton was an incentive for his fans, who wanted to see again, an outstanding version of James in international football. Despite what the fans wanted, the arrival of Rafa Benítez to the team stoned any chance of seeing the player that everyone remembered.

His time in Qatar was a moment of reflection, since the level of football in that country made him reconsider James Rodriguez his return to Europe. Although he tried a lot in the last transfer market, where he wanted to go to Spain, specifically to Valencia, in the end, at the last moment, the Olympiakos Greek trusted his abilities.

The Colombian was made official on September 15 of last year in the ranks of the Olympiakos, team where he met his former partner, Marcelo. From that day until today, the Colombian’s figures have been quite surprising because he has excelled in most of his team’s matches.

James Rodríguez’s matches at Olympiacos



Although he came to reinforce the team in the Europa LeagueJames could not participate because he arrived before the registration of players for that tournament, so he had to wait for his team to reach the next phase, but unfortunately he could not do it, so his matches have been by local league and Greece Cup.

In this sense, Rodríguez has played 17 games in the greece league, where he has scored five times and has also assisted on five other occasions. Last weekend he scored his first brace with the Olympiakoswith a goal from his head and another from his left leg to add to the tally of six goals, for the local competition.

While on the field, the Greek team only lost two games against Aris Thessalonikiwhich was his debut with the Olympiakos on September 18, 2022, and the 1-2 defeat against PAOKone of the great teams of Greek football.

Finally, in the Greek Cup, the Colombian has been in three games coming off the bench, in which his team has won. In total, there have been 1,388 minutes in the Olympiakosdivided into 1,314 in the league and 74 in the cup.