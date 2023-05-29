James Rodríguez does not regret calling the fans in Barranquilla “ungrateful”

In an interview, James Rodríguez spoke about the incident in which he insulted the fans, after the defeat against Peru on date 15 of the South American qualifiers.

Despite the defeat of the Colombian National Team, 1-0 against Peru at the Estadio Metropolitano de Barranquilla, that day was marked in the memory of the players, as the stands threw objects at them. At that time, James Rodríguez questioned the fans, arguing that they were not supporting the team, especially at a difficult time.

“We did things wrong. It can’t be that we don’t score goals in seven games. With so many good players we have, it’s for us to score two or three goals per game”, assured the midfielder.

Furthermore, he added: “It’s okay that they didn’t applaud us, it’s the most obvious thing, but it’s not okay that they threw things at us, that they whistled at us so much like that, but hey, everyone does what they want. So it was my attitude towards them also speaking to them”.

When asked, do you regret calling the fans of the Colombian National Team “ungrateful”? James was blunt in stating: “I don’t regret what I did, really. I respect the people who go to watch football a lot and obviously they want us all to win 3-0, 4-0, to play well; I’m the first one that I want us to win too and it’s frustrating.” said the cucuteño.

On the other hand, the footballer highlighted the good work done by the Colombian National Team, although he acknowledged that they still need to win titles. “I think we have done things well for many years, since 2010 we have done things well, we have given a lot of joy, it is true that we still need to win things, I want to win, and I understand that the people were angry, but it was also a their bad attitude because things have been thrown at us, things have been thrown at the teacher we had and I didn’t like it at all, that’s how they acted later,” he claimed.

Therefore, the ’10’ reminded the fans that the Colombian National Team has given them joy and highlighted: “Hey! We have given them some good things, joys, so you have to remember that a bit too », James pointed out.