Home » James Rodríguez unleashed the madness in a well-known shopping center in Bogotá
News

James Rodríguez unleashed the madness in a well-known shopping center in Bogotá

by admin
James Rodríguez unleashed the madness in a well-known shopping center in Bogotá

James Rodríguez continues to venture into the business world and after the launch of his restaurant ‘Arrogante’, he has been very active in consolidating a new business. A franchise of coffee shops with which he, together with two family partners, hopes to venture heavily into Colombia. This same Sunday he visited one of his offices in Bogotá and unleashed madness among the visitors of a popular shopping center.

It is about ‘Dos Molinos’, the new business in which James Rodríguez ventured and that he visited in the morning with Mario Rubio and Andrés Rubio, who also accompanied him in the launch of arrogant.

In fact, there were several buyers and visitors to the renowned place of commerce who took advantage of the presence of James Rodríguez to express their admiration and take a photo with the Colombian soccer star.

Also read: Tostao’ joins the brands that lowered their prices

The headquarters of ‘Dos Molinos’ is located in a renowned shopping center in the northwest of the Colombian capital that joins other stores located in Ibagué and El Espinal, in Tolima, as well as El Poblado in Antioquia and several other stores in Bogotá.

See also  Sicily suspends AstraZeneca under 60. The booster is evaluated with another vaccine

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy