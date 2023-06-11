James Rodríguez unleashed the madness in a well-known shopping center in Bogotá

James Rodríguez continues to venture into the business world and after the launch of his restaurant ‘Arrogante’, he has been very active in consolidating a new business. A franchise of coffee shops with which he, together with two family partners, hopes to venture heavily into Colombia. This same Sunday he visited one of his offices in Bogotá and unleashed madness among the visitors of a popular shopping center.

It is about ‘Dos Molinos’, the new business in which James Rodríguez ventured and that he visited in the morning with Mario Rubio and Andrés Rubio, who also accompanied him in the launch of arrogant.

In fact, there were several buyers and visitors to the renowned place of commerce who took advantage of the presence of James Rodríguez to express their admiration and take a photo with the Colombian soccer star.

The headquarters of ‘Dos Molinos’ is located in a renowned shopping center in the northwest of the Colombian capital that joins other stores located in Ibagué and El Espinal, in Tolima, as well as El Poblado in Antioquia and several other stores in Bogotá.