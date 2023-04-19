James Rodríguez would be close to signing with a Turkish team

In the media in Argentina, Brazil and Europe there is speculation about the offers that midfielder 10 of the Colombian National Team has.

The media in Brazil, Argentina and Europe speculate that James Rodríguez could join Turkish side Besiktas, but in the last few hours there has been a lot of talk that River Plate, Boca Juniors and Botafogo are also interested in the services of the former Real Madrid.

James’ fate remains unconfirmed after leaving Olympiacos with five goals and six assists in 23 appearances, but his arrival in Turkish football continues to gain momentum. In their networks, the Greek team confirmed the departure of the player from Tolima and thanked him for his services with a message like: James will always be part of our club and part of the Rosie Blanca family.

We appreciate his efforts and wish him the best of luck in the future.” James also thanked him for his time in Greece in a message on social media. Thank you for all the time we spent together. Although we are going our separate ways, I will always be a member of the Olympiacos family and a great port of Piraeus. I wish Olympiacos endless growth and success in the future.”

I would like to thank everyone for all the time that we have spent together. although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcomed in the family of the great port Piraeus. I wish all the best to Olympiacos and every success in the future. pic.twitter.com/BTddkWubiQ — James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) April 13, 2023

According to the Sporx newspaper, Besiktas will be the team closest to the services of James Rodríguez. He wrote on his page: Having previously promised a season-ending meeting with the Colombian midfielder, Besiktas asked to meet again after the player terminated his contract with Greek club Olympiacos. The press reported that the club offered the Colombian “a two-year contract for 2.5 million euros per year.”

The lack of continuity due to injury and the absence of James puts in doubt the outstanding 10 of Colombia for the start of the qualifiers scheduled for September.

James will soon have to decide his future as he prepares and competes in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.