James Rodríguez’s new million-dollar sports project

What is Piqué’s Kings League?

At the beginning of this year, the soccer player and former romantic partner of Shakira, Gerard Piqué organized the Kings League, a seven-a-side football competition that brought together 12 of the most prominent content creators in your country.

In the game each creator assumed the presidency of a club, He formed his squad and embarked on a series of tournaments that to date have already crowned three champions.

Also: Who was Marilyn Patiño’s ex-husband?

Who will make up James Rodríguez’s team in the Kings League Americas?

The competition organized by Gerard Piqué will now feature the prominent participation of Colombian striker James Rodríguez.

In fact, the footballer is not far from the great world of content creation, since It has a channel on Twitch, the platform that will broadcast the competition.

During the competition, James will assume the presidency of the team called ‘Atlético Partners’. There he will also have the company of Pelicanger, one of the most recognized streamers in Colombia.

Exciting news for streaming enthusiasts, who will witness the collaboration of a sports star with a renowned streamer in a tournament that captivates the audience of this digital platform.

Share this: Facebook

X

