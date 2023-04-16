James Rodríguez’s stock price plummeted

The Colombian soccer player, James Rodríguez, is going through one of the most difficult moments of his career. After his controversial departure from Olympiacos, his price plummeted and his future in European football looks increasingly distant.

According to reports, James Rodriguez has gone on to cost close to 10% of what he was paid for in his prime. The sports entity located in the city of Piraeus, reached an agreement for his departure after reprehensible behavior on the part of the player was reported.

Just eight months after his arrival in Greece, James Rodríguez leaves without leaving a good impression, and with concerns that his price in the market continues to fall. A footballer for whom millions of dollars have been paid in the past is now valued at just 9 million euros, according to the Transfermarkt portal.

Despite the fact that he is still 31 years old and could continue playing in a ‘top’ team in Europe, his devaluation is undeniable. In case any team wants to get his services, he would only have to negotiate his salary since he is a free agent.

Now, in the middle of April, and without a team, it is expected that if James wants to play in Europe, he will have to wait about four months, until the start of the next season; otherwise, he could end up in lower-level leagues, such as the United States or Brazil.